Growing up in this special town we call Newnan has been such a blessing to me.
Though I no longer live inside the city limits as I did for 80 years, when I drive into the city limits, a feeling of thankfulness comes over me. Our downtown is thriving. Yes, it is hard to find a parking place, and I have watched the different city councils struggle with this parking problem.
I have put money in parking meters; I have watched one of our police officers mark tires; I have seen those “marked tires” backed out of a parking place and then driven right back in the same place thus removing the marks; I have seen warnings given to those who park all day in one spot; I have seen fines given and paid and then repeat the same offense.
Finally, it is “park where you want to park, stay as long as you would like, and come back the next day and do the same thing all over again.”
But despite the parking problem, it is wonderful to see all the retail stores and restaurants keeping our downtown alive and well! Having that one-of-a-kind beautiful old courthouse standing majestically in the center of all this activity makes my heart beat stronger as I drive through the town.
Growing up, we always went “uptown.” Now, like “lunch” has replaced “dinner” and “dinner” has replaced “supper,” “downtown” has replaced “uptown” for us old-timers.
I am so grateful that, unlike so many small towns that have literally dried up, our town is alive and active in every way. I do wish the traffic would slow down just a little so that I wouldn’t feel like I was on a race track and could slowly take in the sights I so love.
I always hope the stop lights will be red when I get into the town, so I can have a minute to see the wonderful town that I so love. Thank you to all who have kept their businesses alive so that our town can be enjoyed by all who come “uptown.”