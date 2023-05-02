Scott Ludwig

Scott Ludwig lives, writes, and runs in Senoia, Georgia.  His latest compilation of 101 columns, Southern Hospitality, complements Southern Charm and Southern Comfort, his first two compilations.  Other books in his Southern Exposure series include Finding the Words, Portraits of the South, and let me tell you a funny story.  All of his books can be found on his author page on Amazon.  

 

“Humans are stupid.”

It’s not something she’s ever said out loud. It’s the look on her face when she looks at me that speaks volumes every time another human being senselessly ends up on the wrong side of a gun barrel.