“Humans are stupid.”
It’s not something she’s ever said out loud. It’s the look on her face when she looks at me that speaks volumes every time another human being senselessly ends up on the wrong side of a gun barrel.
Sadly, it happens much too often.
I have to believe Morgan would say it aloud – if she could. But she can’t, because she’s a cat.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean that she’s wrong.
Because, in fact, she’s absolutely right: humans are stupid when it comes to gun control. Or perhaps I should say the lack of it.
It seems like every Tom, Dick, and Yahoo has access to guns these days. And not just guns that go “bang.” Rather, guns that go rat-a-tat-a-tat-a-tat-a-tat.
Other countries don’t seem to have any problems with gun control. At least not like those we have in the U.S. In our country, just in 2022 alone, there were:
21,138 firearm deaths (not including suicides)
16.5 million guns purchased
648 mass shootings
And the most alarming statistic of all:
332 people shot on school property
What the hell is wrong with us? (See earlier reference to Morgan.)
Thus far in 2023, there have been 37,040 gun-related deaths in the U.S. Meanwhile, in the U.K., there have been 162. Adjusting for population, that means someone is 44 times more likely to be killed by gunfire in the U.S. than in the U.K.
A look at gun control in both countries explains a lot. In the U.K., firearms are heavily regulated. Anyone wishing to own guns must obtain a license from the police, who conduct various checks to ensure the applicant (a) has good reason to own a gun, (b) is fit to own a gun and (c) can safely own the gun.
As for the U.S., the possession of guns at home as well as in public is constitutionally protected by the Second Amendment, which protects the right of the people to keep and bear arms. In other words, most of the time to obtain a gun all you have to do is ask.
However, historians – and anyone with common sense – will point out that the Second Amendment reads “a well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
That doesn’t mean students and teachers are supposed to be shot in their classrooms. Or shoppers are supposed to be gunned down in their neighborhood grocery stores. Or church-goers are supposed to be slaughtered as they worship on Sunday morning.
So again, what the hell is wrong with us?
What’s happening in our country lately has turned up the heat on the gun control debate. I’m referring to the number of innocent victims recently who were targeted just for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. That being said, can you guess how many times:
A ball my sons and I threw around in front of our house ended up in a neighbor’s yard?
I turned my car around in someone’s driveway because I was lost?
I knocked on the door or rang the doorbell of someone I’d never met?
I’ve invited myself into a home under construction to take a quick look around?
And, now that I’m older, tried to enter a parked car that wasn’t mine?
By my count, I’ve figuratively dodged the bullet more times than I would ever care to guess. Poor Morgan: she only has nine lives. If I include the number of times I’ve been in a classroom, grocery store or church, I must have nine thousand.
The bottom line is this: something has to change. Sitting around and simply wishing it away isn’t going to fix the problem. We’re way beyond “thoughts and prayers.”
Albert Einstein once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” (Not everyone believes the quote came from Einstein, but the general consensus is that it did.)
While it’s safe to assume Einstein wasn’t talking about gun control – remember, this was 75 or more years ago – he probably should have been. Because, as Morgan will be the first to point out, humans are stupid.