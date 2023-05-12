It has become clear that neither the Board of Directors of SummerGrove nor the Newnan City Council have any understanding of how housing discrimination works in the year 2023.
In March of 2023, HUD restored the “Discriminatory Effects” rule, which includes disparate impact and perpetuation of segregation doctrines for addressing policies that unnecessarily cause systemic inequality in housing, regardless of whether they were adopted with discriminatory intent.
The discrimination test is no longer are your actions capricious and arbitrary, instead what matters is the effect of your policy.
The city of Newnan Census information has a population of 43,000; 55 percent white, 45 percent minority; owner-occupied housing estimated to be 56 percent. The extrapolation is that most of the rental housing is occupied by minorities.
By enacting a housing policy that limits rentals the effect is to limit the opportunities for a minority to move into the area and that is how discrimination is determined in 2023.