Letter to the Editor

It has become clear that neither the Board of Directors of SummerGrove nor the Newnan City Council have any understanding of how housing discrimination works in the year 2023.

In March of 2023, HUD restored the “Discriminatory Effects” rule, which includes disparate impact and perpetuation of segregation doctrines for addressing policies that unnecessarily cause systemic inequality in housing, regardless of whether they were adopted with discriminatory intent.