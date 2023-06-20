It all began in the fall of 1982 when some nutcase in Chicago took eight bottles of Tylenol off the shelf of a store, opened the capsules, and tainted the Tylenol with potassium cyanide.
Seven people who unknowingly took the tainted Tylenol died.
As a result of this heinous crime, we are all now victims of "The Safety Cap." In our frustration to open the safety cap, we utter words that would have caused our mamas to reach for soap to wash out our mouths.
Some of these challenging containers are often in a sealed-up box which we must deal with before we even reach the harder-to-get-into-than-Fort Knox bottle of pills.
Recently, all I wanted to do was to swish some mouthwash around my mouth before going to bed.
I had to open a new bottle of mouthwash. I removed the cellophane that was wrapped around the neck of the bottle easily enough. The instructions on the cap said to push down and twist in the direction of the little arrow. I tried and failed.
I tried again; it didn't budge. I stood up on a step stool and put all the weight I could on the cap and tried to twist it. It was stuck like it had been cemented on.
Not giving up, I went to the kitchen for a paring knife to slip under the first layer of the cap and cut it away. I managed to cut enough away to help the leverage. I also cut my finger.
After fighting with a hard-to-open bandage to stop the bleeding, I pressed on. These caps are not only child proof but adult proof. After many attempts, I finally persevered.
(Note to me: "DO NOT SCREW THIS CAP ON ALL THE WAY.”
The cellophane is gone, the cap is off, and now there is a piece of thick, strong foil covering the lip of the bottle. It must have been super-glued on. I broke a fingernail trying to remove it. Reaching for the paring knife, I started jabbing holes in it.
I was so glad to finally get the bottle open, I hardly noticed the bits of foil in my mouth that came out with the mouthwash.
Totally exasperated, I crawled into bed and tried to calm down.
This is a hassle that we must endure to be assured that many of the products that we consume are safe.
It does seem strange to me that bottles of over-the-counter medicines are tamper proof, yet one can pick up a loaf of bread in the same store, and, with just a couple of twists of a small twist-tie, the product is open and vulnerable.
Another nutcase has caused all of us who fly an inconvenience by creating hassle-filled long lines at the airport. His name is Richard Reid, better known as the shoe-bomber. Only three months after the 9/11 tragedy, Reid tried to detonate a bomb he had in his shoe on a flight from Paris to Miami. TSA now makes us take off our shoes and put them through the scanner.
Also, belts must come off and go through the scanner along with the shoes. After you go through the metal detector you are herded through like sheep in a roundup in your socks to collect your carry-on while holding your boarding pass and documents in one hand, trying to hold up your pants with the other and wondering how in the world you are going to put your shoes back on.
So you gather your belongings, put your belt on first so that your pants don't embarrassingly slide down or, heaven forbid drop, struggle to get your shoes on, and start the search for your departure gate, all while trying not to trip over your untied shoelaces.
Oh, the annoyance of air travel and the travail of opening tamper-proof caps. But this is the world we live in now, so suck it up fellow buttercups, it just might save your life.
