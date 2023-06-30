Ever watch a reality television show and wonder what it takes to get on it, and how to perform under pressure?
Fox TV has cooked up great new show that mixes baking talent with using your head to solve a mystery, and working with a teammate.
According to popculture.com “Crime Scene Kitchen ended its first season as one of Fox's highest-rated shows last summer, making its renewal of little surprise.” And I interviewed one of the Season 2 contestants to learn more.
Hosted by comedian Joel McHale, “Crime Scene Kitchen is a culinary guessing game in which bakers – both self-taught and classically trained – are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made in the kitchen, when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues. They must then recreate the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert – and how good it tastes!” according to Fox press contact Alison Daulerio.
I became interested in the show because LaGrange College graduate D. J. Thomas was one of those classically-trained bakers who is competing. He sang in the choir with my wife and performed theater. The Fox Network gave me permission to interview him for this column.
So how did you get to be a contestant on the show? “I was living in Italy,” D.J. replied. “My friend Ricky sends me a message and tells me that I have to come back because we are going to do a show together. I was confused, and had no idea what he was talking about. I called him that night after work, and he told me that he wanted to do the show together. Without a second thought, I told him I was all in!”
What baking or cooking tips have you picked up for viewers and readers? “In baking, there are rules, but those rules are not set in stone,” Thomas noted. “There are always ways to change a product to make it work for you. That being said, I think it’s best to learn to walk before you run, at least when baking.”
I couldn’t resist asking this: What did you pick up at LaGrange College, and the church, that helped you along your journey to get here? “Persistence is key,” the college graduate explained. “I was lucky to study music, where I learned that things don’t always go exactly the way we want, but we still have to be ready to move forward to the next big thing.”
I had to know: How do you handle the stress of competing against others, and making something in a short period of time? “I think competition has a very strange place in my life,” he emailed. “Though I wouldn’t consider myself to be an extremely competitive person, I do think it helps to drive you to always be a better version of yourself.”
D.J. Thomas added “Crime Scene Kitchen was a great example of that. When you’re competing against others, you always push to do your absolute best. Then, when you add a time limit to that, it sets the adrenaline into a whole new level. It’s absolutely nerve-racking, but so fun. It’s completely different from baking in a bakery or restaurant, where you know what is going on, and what you have to do. On a competition show, you don’t have that luxury, and you really have to think on your feet. It’s scary, but I do love a good challenge!”
The real payoff came after we watched the show as a family. My son normally avoids the kitchen, except for cleanup chores. But after a few episodes, he agreed to help make the dinner, and helped make a first-rate beef and broccoli stir fry. Perhaps “Crime Scene Kitchen” will convince other younger people how important, and fun, cooking and baking can be.
John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.