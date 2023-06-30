Tures

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.

Ever watch a reality television show and wonder what it takes to get on it, and how to perform under pressure?

Fox TV has cooked up great new show that mixes baking talent with using your head to solve a mystery, and working with a teammate.