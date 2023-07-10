The U.S. Department of Defense has begun renaming numerous military bases across the South that have long borne the name of Confederates.
Two of the bases are right here in Georgia, Forts Benning and Gordon, which were named after Confederate generals, but now will be known as Forts Moore and Eisenhower, respectively.
Depending on who you ask, this is either a long time coming or an attempt to erase the past. Regardless of where you fall, you can’t tell me that it doesn’t feel odd to name American military installations after individuals who literally fought against American interests, especially considering that there are so many other patriots who deserve recognition.
The renaming process reaches beyond Georgia. The DOD also identified Louisiana’s Fort Polk as needing a change. As officials vetted alternative names, they settled on calling it Fort Johnson because one man’s story stood out—that of Sgt. William Henry Johnson.
The 5-foot-4-inch Johnson joined the U.S. army in the summer of 1917, and before long, military brass shipped him to France to participate in the Great War, later called World War I. A member of an all-Black unit from New York eventually dubbed the 369th Infantry Regiment, Johnson was more prepared for war than anyone could have imagined.
“While on night sentry duty, May 15, 1918, Johnson and a fellow Soldier, Pvt. Needham Roberts, received a surprise attack by a German raiding party,” according to the U.S. Army. The two men faced anywhere from 12-20 Germans who were intent on capturing the American outpost and gaining valuable intelligence.
In the dead of the night, the Germans seriously wounded Johnson’s comrade, Roberts, but Johnson wouldn’t let the enemy capture the injured soldier. Rather, Johnson leaped into action. Facing overwhelming numbers, the wily doughboy harassed the German unit with grenades until there were none left.
Then he pulled out his French-made rifle and emptied it on the oncoming Germans. Out of grenades and now with an empty clip, Johnson used the butt of his rifle as a weapon to fend off the assault. During the melee, Johnson looked over and noticed that the Germans were trying to retrieve Roberts and take him to the German lines for interrogation.
Johnson brandished his bolo knife, charged the shocked Germans and engaged in ferocious hand-to-hand combat, despite receiving 21 wounds. He prevented Roberts’ capture and exacted a terrible toll on the Germans. The National Guard reported that “He killed one German with rifle fire, knocked one down with clubbed rifle [sic], killed two with [his] bolo, killed one with [a] grenade, and, it is believed, wounded others.”
Faced with the indefatigable Johnson and the sound of French and American reinforcements rushing to his defense, the Germans retreated into the night. The Americans had scored a victory in what one reporter called “The Battle of Henry Johnson,” and his New York infantry regiment earned the nickname the “Harlem Hellfighters.”
The French were so impressed with Johnson that they awarded him their highest honor, the Croix de Guerre avec Palme, and “Former President Theodore Roosevelt called Johnson one of the five bravest Americans to serve in World War I,” writes the DOD.
Sadly, Johnson’s wounds proved debilitating and ensured that he struggled to maintain a good job when he returned home. In 1929, he died in poverty and now rests in Arlington Cemetery. Despite receiving recognition from the French, it wasn’t until more recently that he was decorated properly at home.
His proudest American medals all came posthumously. In 1996, he finally received the Purple Heart for his 21 wounds; in 2002, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross; and in 2015, he was finally given the American Medal of Honor.
Johnson is clearly deserving of having a base named after him and much more. As my pastor said the other day, “Character is not made in a crisis. Character is revealed in a crisis.” Johnson showed great courage and true grit in the face of adversity.
Even so, there are those who will moan about removing the names of Confederates from bases. If your crowning achievement was working to undermine the American republic and advancing an evil institution—slavery—then why would you deserve to have an American military base named after you?
People who turn against their countrymen generally aren’t celebrated and honored like this. After all, I doubt anyone would petition the government to name a base after America’s first traitor—Benedict Arnold—nor should they.
Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.