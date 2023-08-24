Susie Berta

Longtime Newnan resident Susie Berta has many creative pursuits, including music, art, writing, cooking, gardening, entertaining and decorating. She is now pursuing her passion for writing and recently published her memoir, “The Veterinarian’s Wife.” She can be reached at susie.berta@gmail.com.

 

Just “yesterday morning” they let me know you were gone…

In Lahaina, Maui. In Canada, Greece, Australia, California, Everywhere, USA. Everywhere, World. Cities, forests, people. Strangers, friends, family alike. Little boys and old crones. Mice, flea ridden cur-dogs, stray cats, and barns full of shiny equines. And we always thought we’d see them again…