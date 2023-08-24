Just “yesterday morning” they let me know you were gone…
In Lahaina, Maui. In Canada, Greece, Australia, California, Everywhere, USA. Everywhere, World. Cities, forests, people. Strangers, friends, family alike. Little boys and old crones. Mice, flea ridden cur-dogs, stray cats, and barns full of shiny equines. And we always thought we’d see them again…
Ohhh, we have seen fire, rain, and endless sunny days, desert droughts, and biblical rain. Heartache and disaster everywhere.
Sun-parched cracks yawning open for decades across hard clay deserts suddenly drown, overtaken in a flash, unaccustomed to their new role as muddy river bottoms. Greedy, uncompromising, unrepentant floods boil across dry arroyos and dirt roads, and around city street corners, crashing into anything and everything, snatching so many trinkets to hoard in its deep, watery pockets, never to share nor show them again. Everything we always thought we’d see again.
Blooming paradises and slums, their residents - mothers, old men, fresh-faced children, and newborn babies all now smoke and ash; cars, lawns, and garden hoses, gray and black and melted alongside homes that are no longer sweet, and no longer home. And we always thought we’d see them again.
Glaciers, frozen tundra, snowy peaks melt and collapse. Coral reefs in increasingly hot oceans boil and die. And we always thought we’d see them again.
Buried and frozen in the disappearing depths of once frozen fields and peaks are things that are revealing themselves through the thaw: bugs, and microscopic stuff, artifacts and the remains of ancient men and animals. We never thought we would ever see them again.
World governments are systematically tearing themselves apart on their own volition through ever-rising fringe groups, fractured political parties and factions, and entire administrations that employ aggression, animosity, dictatorship, and uncompromising rancor and resentment as their modus operandi. And after Hitler, Mussolini, Idi Amin, and Sadam Hussein, and others, we hoped we would never see them again. Yet we have, and we still do.
There is still one connection we have left at our disposal in the wake of everything that is gone, aside from abject grief, and terrible awareness. It’s heart. Human compassion and selflessness. At least many of us have that. And many of us don’t. All of nature’s devastating power and human foibles have shown us what we are up against. Only we can show the world - and each other - who and what we are. We seem to be doing a fine job of both – good and not so good in equal measure.
I wish pride, dignity, integrity, and kindness in actions and words were more widespread in the world today.
There are so many who exude compassion. Just look at the helpers who give rather than take in times of need and ever-present danger and disasters. God bless ‘em.
But those of us who stand far apart from goodness and kindness and heart are still too many. These are the thoughtless, selfish, and unrepentant. They take matches and gasoline in hand and flame the fires of hate and division in their speech and deeds, and then happily hide in the carcass of a rotting body politic of their own making. They display arrested development by using playground taunts over mature critical thinking. They dysfunctionally conflate aggression and name-calling with normal, healthy debate and much needed functional dissent. They abandon any modicum of civility and decorum along with … heart.
And oh how we need heart right now.
How are heartless people helpful to an already burning world, to drowning children, to forests, homes, and life itself and all those who hunger for answers and peace instead of endless conflict?
If heartlessness is some kind of nourishment to feed the angry and outraged who survive on bile and controversy, then it is feeding on itself and is growing as it feeds the five thousand over and over, not with fish and refreshing water but with poison. Nothing will kill heart faster than toxic myths that cause people to lose the ability to be introspective, and to debase others in order to feel satiated and satisfied. Will we ever see heart in these folks again? Doubtful. But we should have learned long ago not to ask people for what they simply don’t have to give. Maybe the only thing that will give them a change of heart is a miracle. They do happen. But we mustn’t rely on it.
Maybe what those with heart must do is stay the course and multiply, too. Spread the word that heart is the new body politic. Teach it to our children. Don’t go to church on Sunday morning, shout praise for a dictator that afternoon, and attend a Klan rally that night. Compassion and level-headed rhetoric get way less press but way more good done in the world. If good isn’t your objective, then who are you as a human? I guess we all need to refresh our definitions of “good.”
I really don’t want to hear sniping politicians or angry humans punching with low, below the belt attacks against anyone who may have a different opinion. I really don’t want to elect or associate with those who would trade their hearts and souls for a shiny gold chalice filled with bitter, verbal venom and maliciousness. I want no part of it.
What I want is a return to civility. I suppose this sounds as fruitless as wishing for a time machine to return all that we have lost new and unharmed. Maybe that’s for the next life. But what are we doing with this one?
Can we not make a point without figuratively and literally burning down a house or temple or a government with fiery, scorching hate speech and ugly insults? Can we please not sling sludge from the bottoms of roiling rivers even while we watch other souls drowning in them? Can we accomplish great things without all of that?
Can heart save the world? Not the way we’re going. But I have hope.
I don’t suppose we can de-fang politics or hate groups or mean-spirited rhetoric any more than we can rid the world of floods, wildfires, or venomous snakes. But we need not fan their flames nor feed them, either.
Knowing we could all perish with one spark, or rising tide, or wind gust, or racist massacre, I will tend my house and my spirit and my words as compassionately and truthfully as I can. Even then, nothing is guaranteed. Nothing.
But I will not tolerate the heartless who seek to destroy rather than build; those who spit poison rather than offer balm and who say, “who me?” when brought to task; those who refuse to reach out to others who have different ideas, refusing to have meaningful conversation that might require some compromise by both parties.
We must do better. For the love of humanity. No selfish Faustian bargains. No selling souls to the devil for whatever gets us what we want. We gotta have heart. Many have it. Many more need it. Have we lost too much heart? I haven’t lost hope, but it’s getting harder. Can we make the numbers better? I hope and pray we can.
I’ve always thought one day we’d see it again…