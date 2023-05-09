Lawrence W. Reed

Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.

America is a young country but it’s more than three times older than one that’s about to commemorate its 75th birthday: Israel. Allow me to acquaint you with a fascinating event that almost derailed that nation’s announcement of its birth.

It was spring 1948. The British Mandate that ruled Palestine since 1920 was scheduled to end on May 14. What would follow it? David Ben-Gurion, soon to be the new nation of Israel’s first prime minister, convinced a critical mass of prominent Jewish leaders that it was time to create the first sovereign Jewish nation in 2,000 years.