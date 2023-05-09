America is a young country but it’s more than three times older than one that’s about to commemorate its 75th birthday: Israel. Allow me to acquaint you with a fascinating event that almost derailed that nation’s announcement of its birth.
It was spring 1948. The British Mandate that ruled Palestine since 1920 was scheduled to end on May 14. What would follow it? David Ben-Gurion, soon to be the new nation of Israel’s first prime minister, convinced a critical mass of prominent Jewish leaders that it was time to create the first sovereign Jewish nation in 2,000 years.
A U.N. resolution proposed the partition of Palestine into independent Jewish and Arab states. But with the clock ticking on the British Mandate, nothing to implement was happening. Arab opposition suggested that any attempt to carve out a Jewish homeland would be met with war.
Sensing a “now-or-never” moment, Ben-Gurion’s allies quietly prepared a Declaration of Independence that would create the State of Israel when the British Mandate ended at midnight on May 14. The plan was to announce it a few hours before at the Tel Aviv Museum. Everything needed to be kept secret until the last moment to avoid a preemptive strike from a neighboring country, terrorists or even the departing British.
The problem was that the Declaration was typed up at another location in the city, and a man named Ze'ev Sherf was charged with getting it to the Tel Aviv Museum ceremony in time. Ben-Gurion was to read from it at 4 p.m. sharp.
Sherf had one job: Stay at the first site until the Declaration was finished, then transport it to the Museum before 4 p.m. But he forgot — yes, he forgot — the most important part of his mission, namely, to arrange his transportation. With the Declaration in hand, he ventured out into the street to flag down a car, any car. He happened to pick one whose driver declined to give him a ride at first but eventually relented.
Racing through town, Sherf and the driver were pulled over by a policeman who discovered the speeding driver possessed no license. Luckily, the policeman let them go. Sherf arrived at 3:59 pm, with a minute to spare.
Sherf was the founder of an organization called “Socialist Youth” and later served as an Israeli Cabinet member in socialist governments. I would love to have asked him, “Hey, Ze’ev, what makes you think you (or anyone) can plan an economy when you couldn’t plan a short trip across town?” I guess I’m just a troublemaker.
During the morning of May 15, 1948, hours after Israeli statehood was declared, an Arab coalition of military forces swooped into Palestine. War raged for 10 months until it ended in a miraculous Israeli victory.
In time, Israeli leadership and public opinion came to realize what a dead end socialism is. Dozens of costly and inefficient state-owned enterprises were privatized, taxes were cut, and regulatory burdens were substantially eased.
Today, according to the Heritage Foundation’s Index of Economic Freedom, Israel’s economy is the 34th freest in the world. In the region, only the United Arab Emirates (at #24) rates more economically free.
If that Tel-Aviv cop had thrown Ze’ev Sherf and his unlicensed driver behind bars, who knows how history might have been altered?!
Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.