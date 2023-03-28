Are you one of those people who say, “If you think money can’t buy happiness, then you just don’t know where to shop?”
Let’s rethink that.
There is always a lot about happiness in what we read and hear. The year starts off with Happy New Year, then on to Happy Valentine's Day, Happy St. Patrick's Day, Happy Easter, Happy 4th of July, and on to wishing those we meet happy everything. Happiness is a good thing, and we like to wish it for those we meet. Well, most of them anyway.
I was in a boring meeting recently where the speaker loved to hear her own voice. I looked around and thankfully saw a rather disruptive group slipping out, some were entering with refreshments for the refreshment table, and I thought to myself, “Everybody in this room brings happiness, some by coming in and others by leaving.”
When a grown married woman went to her mother complaining about her spouse, the mother listened and then asked, “Does he make you happy?”
The parent meant well but should have told her daughter that happiness comes from within and that we cannot depend on others for our happiness.
We experience a temporary form of happiness when we get something that we want. Think of how happy you were when you got a new car. Euphoric! But now? Not so much. You walk out into the carport, get in that car, and head off to where you need to go without feeling the same exhilaration that you felt when you first got the car.
You are glad you have it, but it doesn't make you giddy with happiness. What does make people have lasting happiness? It is developing an attitude of gratitude.
Some people are constantly comparing their life to others which can often make them feel as though their life is empty.
“There will always be someone better off than you, and there will always be someone worse off than you.” —C.L. Hall
Does real happiness depend on parties, dancing, movies and travel? If so, it is time to enjoy the thousands of trivial things that occur in life daily; sounds of nature, a sunrise, music, a delightful book, a walk observing and enjoying nature, or a charming response from a child. There are those people that do not have that privilege.
Even in the monotony of life, no two days are alike, and the differences will reveal a succession of fresh delights if a person is willing to be open to them.
Here is a little story on attitude adjustment.
Mrs. Pollyana enjoyed putting a letter together each Christmas to send to friends about what went on in the family's lives during the past year. She asked her husband to write down some things that he remembered during the past year that she could include. Here is what he wrote:
“Last year, my gallbladder was removed. I was in bed for a long time.
Also, during the past year, I reached the age of 65 and had to leave my favorite job. I spent 35 years with this company. On top of that, my dad died.
My son failed his medical exam because of a car accident he had. He was hospitalized with a cast on his leg for several days. The car was totaled.
Alas! It was a bad year.”
The wife, being used to her husband’s negativity, took his list and with creative license added his comments with her own about events during their lives during the past year.
The wife wrote, “Last year Bob finally got rid of his gallbladder that had been giving him many years of pain.
He turned 65 with sound health and retired from his job. He now enjoys utilizing his time on long-neglected projects and hobbies.
Also, Bob’s dad passed away at the age of 95 without depending on anyone, without any critical conditions and peacefully met his Creator.
We are so thankful that during the year God blessed our son with continued life. He was in a bad car accident, and the car was destroyed, but our son was alive and without any permanent disability.
The year has been an immense blessing.”
It is not happiness that makes us grateful but gratefulness that makes us happy. There is always something to be grateful and thankful for.
Attitude is everything.
Abraham Lincoln said it best: “Most folks are about as happy as they make up their minds to be."
