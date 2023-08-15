At a recent meeting of the Coweta County Board of Commissioners, several people spoke to request that the county switch from the existing electronic voting machines to hand-counted paper ballots. They felt paper ballots would be cheaper and more trustworthy.
Georgia's Secretary of State has said that, "Coweta County's election infrastructure remains secure, unaltered and fully functioning …"
A county in Arizona tested hand counting of 850 ballots from a 2022 election. Seven workers took three days to do that and made 46 errors. Based on that, the county elections director estimated that a full hand count of next year's elections would cost $1.1 million more and take 19 days to get the results. Hand counting there would need an extra 245 people to count ballots.
Comparing the population of that Arizona county and that of Coweta County, hand counting of our ballots could cost over $700,000 more. Hand counting does not save money. It will not make elections more secure.
There's only one reason people are asking for hand-counting of ballots. That's because a candidate in a 2020 election lost and wouldn't accept the result.