“I said money, money changes everything;
Ya think ya know what ya doin'...
We don't hold the strings.”- as sung by Cindi Lauper
Try “googling” shootings in Coweta County in 2023. You will be amazed at how many have already occurred. They range from domestic disturbances to workplace events. Is the solution more guns (we have been dramatically increasing the number of guns in the US over the last decade) or more gun control?
We do not have stronger gun control in Georgia and elsewhere for two reasons: a. money-politicians are bought off by the NRA and related groups and b. gun fanatics- a small but very vocal minority loudly declares that gun control will not work and that any contrary fact is “fake news”.
However, every survey that comes out indicates that the majority of Americans want stronger gun control. For example, a CNN poll finds that almost two thirds want us to be tougher on guns. And 54% are convinced that it will work- lowering the number of guns will also reduce deaths (https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/26/politics/cnn-poll-gun-laws/index.html ).
In my opinion, that number should be much higher; gun control advocates have just not effectively gotten out the message. There are only 2 possibilities as to why our nation has so many more gun deaths per capita versus other nations. It’s either that-a. we don’t control the proliferation of guns in the US or b. we have a much more violent society due to having more violently mentally ill people than other nations.
People on the right believe in the latter theory. As one friend, a MAGA supporter, told me- “Sure, there are mass shootings. It just the way we are raising our kids to become men.”
However, there is no scientific evidence that gun violence is directly caused by mental illness. Per one expert- "Overall, mass shooters are rational”; and per another in the Uvalde case -“There is no evidence the shooter is mentally ill, just angry and hateful,” (https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/abbott-calls-texas-school-shooting-mental-health-issue-cut-state-spend-rcna30557 ).
Still, when we look at the US versus 10 other developed nations, we do conclude that Americans report higher rates of “mental health needs”. For example, US respondents polled 36% on “mental health needs”; France was at 20% and Norway at 27%.
But we are not simply crazier. As a nation, we also refuse to make mental health services affordable/available for lower income populations, causing the issue to bubble up. In the US, half of those with mental problems reported treatment cost concerns, as opposed to only 13% in Norway or 22% in France. In fact, no other nation has shown our lack of concern for provision of mental health services (https://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/surveys/2021/oct/mental-health-care-needs-us-10-other-high-income-countries-survey).
The same is true on the state level. After the Uvalde, TX shooting, Governor Abbott said- “We as a state, we as a society, need to do a better job with mental health.” Strangely, Abbott led the 2022 drive to cut $200 million in state mental health services, even though his state has a tremendous budget surplus. Talk about hypocrisy.
Nationwide, the same people (i.e., red state politicians) who state that gun deaths are caused by mental illness also refuse to fund mental health services. For example, Massachusetts has the lowest firearm deaths per capita (3/100K) while Mississippi has the highest gun deaths per capita (34/100K). So, one would think Mississippi GOP politicians would try to bring that down by addressing what they say is the root cause- mental illness. But Massachusetts spends 13% more per capita than Mississippi on mental health services
(https://rehabs.com/explore/mental-health-spending-by-state-across-the-us/ ). Hypocrisy at work again.
Regardless of what they tell the “rubes”, these MAGA politicians know that pouring money into mental health services will not substantially lower death rates. But, now that they have worn out “thoughts and prayers” as the solution, they have to come up with something else- mental illness. Kemp is leading this charge in Georgia.
Meanwhile, we have the other alternative to lower gun deaths- better gun control. I have been writing for many years that the states with tough gun laws have the lowest rates of gun deaths. Contrary to the gun fanatics’ assertions, there is proof. This statement is factual, not “fake news”.
Recently, a state-by-state study was conducted and confirmed my prior research (https://everytownresearch.org/rankings/ ). For example, per that study- “Mississippi has the weakest gun laws in the country”, as well as the most per capita deaths.
So, I have no objection to adding mental health money to state and federal budgets. There are unmet needs, especially among disadvantaged populations. However, Georgia's politicians must stop saying that will cause major drops in gun deaths. That comes with gun control.