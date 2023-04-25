Growing up, my neighborhood was my whole small town of Fairburn, Georgia.
Andy Griffith’s Mayberry could have been patterned after my hometown. Norman Rockwell’s paintings bring back a nostalgic view of the place where I grew up.
Both the elementary and high schools were within walking distance of home, and I would usually leave home in the mornings and meet up with friends to walk to school. One of the neighborhood mamas would crank up the car and take us to school if it were raining.
We walked the main street of Fairburn on our way home from school and spent some of our weekly allowance at Vicker’s 5 & 10 Cent Store, or we would stop in at Amoss Pharmacy to see if any new comic books had arrived.
Archie Andrews was a popular one and if there was only one copy left, and my funds were insufficient, I would hide a copy behind other less popular comics until I could go home, get a dime and ride my bicycle back to Amoss’ to get the hidden comic.
Mr. El Jones Grocery at times had sugar cane out front. We could buy a big stalk for a dime. Peeled, chewed and sucked on was a treat that kids today will never know.
Further down the street was Robert Doris’ filling station. Mr. Doris had an ice cream box in his station with the best fudgesicles in the world. There was a lot of fun dawdling between school and home. I am still a dawdler today.
Fairburn had two churches in town, First Baptist and Fairburn Methodist. I went to the Methodist church; both were within walking distance from home. The churches served not only our spiritual needs but our social needs.
Both my parents grew up in Fairburn, and my grandparents still lived there. They both lived only a block from each other. My Grandmother Hudson was jolly and fun to be around. She let me and my cousins get away with things that our parents would not.
My Grandmother Duncan was more businesslike and made us toe the mark. If we were there on a Saturday, her cleaning day, we were expected to help with chores around the house. Our reward was a cookie and Coke break. We had our own 6-ounce green bottle of Coke to drink. What a treat!
My Granddaddy Hudson would take my cousins and me down toward Palmetto to Joe Ginn’s Grocery Store on Sunday afternoons. Papa would buy tobacco for his pipe and discuss “business” with Mr. Ginn. We loved for him to take us with him because he would give us enough pennies to buy our favorite candies out of big jars in Mr. Ginn’s store, then let us ride on the running board of his car as we approached his house and driveway.
My neighborhood had its typical grouches. Mrs. Bishop would fuss at us if we kept skating by her house. She didn’t like the noise. Mrs. Brewster would surely turn around in church and tap us on the knee if we dared whisper during service.
Fairburn had two men that were mentally challenged and could always be seen around town. One was Grady Harvey, who always wore white pants rolled up above his ankles. He carried a newspaper with him and had a toothpick in his mouth every time I saw him.
Buster Brantley was the other mentally challenged man. Buster lived with his sister and her family and hung around stores during the day. As his sister aged, she decided to send Buster to the state mental facility in Milledgeville, Georgia.
Everybody in town really missed Buster. His sister finally brought him back to Fairburn. The only change we could see in Buster was that before he went to Milledgeville, he was a Baptist, but when he came back, he was a Methodist.
I remember one day when we celebrated Buster’s 65th birthday at the Methodist Church. Earl Kimsey was in the choir and spoke out.
“Since Buster is 65, he is probably retiring,” he said. “I want to know if I can have his job.”
Children today miss all the small-town warmth that I so enjoyed. Today’s parents must take their children everywhere and the kids depend on electronics instead of friends.
I was blessed beyond measure but didn’t know it at the time. I know it now and am thankful for the privilege of growing up in a small town that was, after all, just a Southern neighborhood.
Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com .