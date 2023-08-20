I fancy myself as being in decent shape, for a man of advanced age.
I try to exercise five times a week. And when I say exercise, I don’t mean going for a nice stroll along the Chattahoochee River, I mean throwing some crazy weight around the gym, stopping only to flex in a mirror. (Creative license invoked.)
But the other week, I hurt my lower back. I got up from the recliner, walked into the bedroom and bent down to pick up a cardboard box that couldn’t have weighed more than five pounds.
I consider myself quite experienced at bending down and picking up light objects. It’s something you tend to do often over the course of a lifetime. Armed with the audacity of youth, I went about something I’ve done a thousand times before.
Apparently, I’ve reached the stage of life where you can bend down wrong, and on my way down, I felt a twinge in my lower back. My back had decided that it had had quite enough of my youthful exuberance and decided to teach me a hard lesson.
There are two pains in life that have made me realize I take pain-free days for granted: lower back pain and rib pain. Apparently, everything I do, every second of every day, involves muscles in my lower back and rib cage.
For about the next six days, I looked like various images on that evolutionary chart. You know, the one that starts with some short, bent-over animal that never in the history of earth became a human and proceeds to the right, showing other short creatures with varying levels of crooked backs.
I think by day three I’d made it up to the third guy from the right, probably a Neanderthal. I was beginning to look back on the days I walked around upright as the good ol’ days of yesteryear.
I knew that walking more was probably going to be what fixed me, but even standing hurt, much less walking.
I skipped the gym the entire week. Not to be dramatic or anything, but I think I lost all muscle and gained 17 pounds that week. It’s what my brain tells me if I miss the gym more than a couple of days in a row.
By the end of the week, I had limped around and moaned enough to where my back had finally returned into a condition where I thought I could work out some without reinjuring it.
I am happy to report that I am now back to a normal life. Things like knees popping when I go up a flight of stairs and the general aches and pains that go along with living long enough to enjoy general aches and pains.