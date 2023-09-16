Letter to the Editor

For the second time in just a few months the Newnan Planning Commission has voted UNANIMOUSLY to recommend that the city council NOT annex and rezone the Greentop Road property, owned primarily by the mayor’s family.

This project, proposed by Poulte Homes (the developer) has been ongoing for almost nine years. It has been presented in numerous iterations and reviewed multiple times by both the County and the City. It has been rejected or denied, and voted down EVERY TIME!