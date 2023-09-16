For the second time in just a few months the Newnan Planning Commission has voted UNANIMOUSLY to recommend that the city council NOT annex and rezone the Greentop Road property, owned primarily by the mayor’s family.
This project, proposed by Poulte Homes (the developer) has been ongoing for almost nine years. It has been presented in numerous iterations and reviewed multiple times by both the County and the City. It has been rejected or denied, and voted down EVERY TIME!
The proposed annexation and high-density development of this property is totally inappropriate. The property is not connected to or accessible from the city by ANY means. Not by a street, roadway, bridge, sidewalk or even a footpath.
Coupled with an adjacent 120-acre property, which Poulty reportedly has an option to buy, the planned development would cram a minimum of 522 homes, and possibly as many as 638 homes, into 283 acres. This entire acreage only has 0.4 mile of road frontage.
Yet because of the high density of the development, it will require four entrance/ exit points within that 0.4 mile of frontage, on an already heavily traveled two-lane road, which cannot be expanded because of the bridge that crosses CSX Railroad.
The detrimental effects of such a development are both numerous and horrendous, not the least of which is the exacerbation of the significant traffic congestion in the area. Some other substantial problems include the need for very expensive taxpayer-funded infrastructure improvements, dangerously extended emergency services response times, significantly increased maintenance expenses, overcrowding of area schools and major degradation of the quality of life of existing area residents.
This proposed annexation and development has absolutely NO BENEFIT to the city, or the county, or the immediate area residents, or ANYONE ELSE in Newnan and Coweta. The professional staff of both the city and the county have evaluated the fiscal impact and determined that it is "neutral" at best, and most probably represents a “net negative” financial burden for either government. This proposed development is solely for the financial benefit of the property owners and the developer!
During the nine-year run of this saga, no one has ever expressed a need or a desire for this development. In fact, the larger community has been unanimous in its repeated objections to and frequent rejections of this proposal … OVER AND OVER AGAIN! This saga has continued, and will get another vote in approximately one month by the city council, only because of who the property owners are.
If it were owned by an “ordinary,” “unconnected” citizen, it would have ended years ago!
If the members of the Newnan City Council really care about what their constituents want, and they are genuinely committed to doing what is in the best interest of the community, they will vote to NOT annex and rezone this property. That is the very last thing that Newnan and Coweta need or wants!