Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard, the former Director of Health Planning for the state of Georgia, is a retired senior vice president for a national healthcare corporation, and currently Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health. 

 

“House Bill 481 provides protection for the most vulnerable population in our state, the unborn. I pray my colleagues on both sides of the chamber join me in supporting this crucial legislation.” : co-sponsor Rep. Josh Bonner (Coweta/Fayette)

A decade ago, I was Chair of a rural middle Georgia county Republican Party and Chair of their County Commission. Unlike Rep. Bonner, who wants to tell women what they can do with their bodies (HB 481, http://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/en-US/Display/20192020/HB/481 ), I advocated for limited government. Get government out of controlling people’s lives, as well as cut expenses.