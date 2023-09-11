“House Bill 481 provides protection for the most vulnerable population in our state, the unborn. I pray my colleagues on both sides of the chamber join me in supporting this crucial legislation.” : co-sponsor Rep. Josh Bonner (Coweta/Fayette)
A decade ago, I was Chair of a rural middle Georgia county Republican Party and Chair of their County Commission. Unlike Rep. Bonner, who wants to tell women what they can do with their bodies (HB 481, http://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/en-US/Display/20192020/HB/481 ), I advocated for limited government. Get government out of controlling people’s lives, as well as cut expenses.
And we did, cutting taxes from a 10% annual rise to under 1%. Everything that could be better done by the private sector, based on cost-benefit analysis, was done there. And we left people alone to live their lives.
But that is not what the current iteration of the “anti-woke” GOP is all about, as exemplified by the extremist US Supreme Court, Governor Kemp, Rep. Bonner and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. They have inserted highly politicized big government into our lives where it does not belong. There are many examples, including a woman’s control over her body, determining what educators can teach, deciding what social policies private businesses should have, increasing already out of control governmental military expenditures and dictating admission policies for private universities.
Studies have shown that the vast majority of Americans want to keep the government out of the abortion issue, leaving it to a woman and her physician. Yet, the GOP has determined that it is their religious duty to tell all US women what to do with their own bodies. Thus, Governor Kemp and the General Assembly have passed a virtual ban on abortion. Yes, the legislation permits abortion up to 6 weeks. But many women are not even sure if they are pregnant at 6 weeks.
And then we have the “woke” non- issue pushed by DeSantis and others. Webster’s dictionary defines woke as “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)”. DeSantis wants us to ignore American history and be “un-woke”- in other words, asleep to reality as well as historical facts.
Under the DeSantis creed, big government is telling teachers what to teach (versus factual history which might upset naïve students) and librarians what to keep in their school libraries. Per one Florida teacher- “We’ve seen this chipping away at how people view us as educators. There’s this supposed woke agenda, and we’re supposedly teaching students to hate themselves because they’re white. All I know is that myself and my colleagues, we present the facts, present true and honest history. But many people are believing what they’re hearing from DeSantis” (https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/13/florida-teachers-woke-law-ron-desantis ).
And then we have the furor about Bud Light nationally and Disney in Florida. MAGA types, including numerous GOP Governors, are up in arms about Bud Light featuring a trans ad. For example, DeSantis stated- “Why would you want to drink Bud Light? I mean, honestly, that’s like them rubbing our faces in it.” Governor, who cares what they have in an ad? It's a private company.
DeSantis is also hurting Disney economically (and his own state because they are a huge employer). Why- because they are too woke for him.
Our military is the largest Federal expenditure besides entitlement programs (Medicare, Social Security). The GOP claims to want smaller government, yet they push for a larger and larger federal military budget every year. For example, under supposedly anti-government, anti-swamp Trump who took office in 2017. Our military budget has excessive waste and was already too high back then- $647 billion. In 2019 alone, it increased 9% -although US inflation rate was under 2%. And by the time he left in 2020, it had increased to $778 billion- an increase of over 20% in just 4 years. More big government provided by what was once the anti-big government party.
Finally, we have the recent GOP controlled Supreme Court dictating how a private university (Harvard) admits students. Due to centuries of blatant discrimination, there is a lower percentage of students of color attending our most prestigious universities. Right wing groups brought a suit alleging affirmative action (i.e., taking into account race in admissions) to be unconstitutional. Even though this widely accepted policy has been in place for decades, this radical Supreme Court inserted itself and government into a private institution’s admissions process and declared affirmative action to be suddenly unconstitutional.
There are other examples of the GOP growing government in negative ways. The point being that it is no longer the party of limited government. It is now the party using big government as a tool to address incorrectly perceived social grievances.