Be careful what you wish for, the old saying goes. You just might get it.
I came of age as a late-stage Gen X’er of the mid-90s when “Slacking” was becoming part of the cultural fabric, and enjoyed reading Charles Bukowski’s tales of misanthropy as he avoided any kind of upward mobility.
Somehow, he managed to write multiple poems and books despite never really doing anything.
It seemed all he wanted to do was the bare minimum at a menial job before retreating to his apartment to drink beer, listen to classical music and write.
I tried doing that in college. Turns out, you don’t have a lot to write about if you’re not out doing stuff.
As a Heritage School graduate, I was surrounded by peers who would inevitably go on to great success. Personally, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with my life, so I figured in the meantime, I’d entertain myself by hanging out with “interesting people.”
And while interesting people are fun to hang out with, they didn’t help me improve myself.
Sure, they were doing stuff, but nothing I wanted any part of.
There was an undercurrent of nihilism that made for some good stories, but I wasn’t interested in going to jail or rehab. I’m more comfortable watching others push the boundaries rather than testing them myself.
I suppose there was a “fly on the wall” journalist aspect to it, similar to when Hunter S. Thompson spent a year with the Hells Angels. And yes, I remember how it ended for him.
Luckily, I escaped with some good stories before that oncoming train hit me too.
I try not to beat myself up over the transgressions of my youth, but wish I had learned sooner why it’s better to surround yourself with good people rather than interesting people.
Last weekend, I was part of a group that helped bring a criterium race to downtown Newnan. It was the first time we’d hosted anything like this, so we had no idea what to expect.
For those of you who don’t know what a crit race is, imagine NASCAR on bicycles. Ever stood near the track when those cars blew past you? Well, remove two wheels and the combustion engine and you’re getting closer.
These riders go full out, riding as hard as possible for nearly an hour. It’s a pretty incredible thing to witness, especially as they navigate a turn as a group.
For weeks, we’d been planning this event which had a bunch of moving parts including a morning bike ride for the Rotary Club, a soapbox derby, a car show and live music.
It was the first time we’d done anything like this and, in the end, it was just fine.
I also slept very well that night, along with every other person who helped make this event happen.
About 12 years ago, I was living another life as a freelance audio engineer in the hills of Western Massachusetts. My work week typically consisted of several 12-hour days in the recording studio, and then nothing for the remainder of the week.
With a newborn son at home, having that much time off could be seen as a blessing, but for me, I felt like I was burning daylight. Sitting around made me anxious and irritable. I wanted to work, by God.
That all changed once we moved to Newnan and got to work at the paper where there has never been a shortage of things to do. Add a few civic groups on top of that and It’s an “all you can eat” buffet for potential workaholics.
It’s easy to get overwhelmed, but that feeling of happiness and purpose doesn’t wane. When you love where you live, you want to give back as much as you can.
In these last 10 years, I’ve served on a few different boards of various organizations that all aim to give back to the community and I’m always humbled about how much people are willing to do for others.
I’m also amazed about how much can get done with only a handful of people.
And yes, I can see this column is quickly turning Pollyanna, so my apologies for any eye-rolling this may have caused the reader. I turn 46 next week, so I’m inclined to excessive hindsight at the moment.
But at least I’m not bored.
And good people are just as capable of producing great stories.