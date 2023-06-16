A while back, I decided Anna and I should go on a trip to the beach, just us girls.
We could be clones, as anyone who has ever seen us will attest. I swear Clay was involved in her conception, but the only way I can prove it is when she burps. Lordy.
This trip to the beach wasn’t going to be the kind where we brought books and worked on our tan lines or went looking for pretty shells and good seafood restaurants. We’re not that kind of beach people.
We wanted to go to Cumberland Island.
Anna and I are nature girls. We love bugs, critters and anything outdoors that involves us getting dirty and finding neat treasures. Cumberland Island isn’t a Resort Beach – it’s a Nature Beach with one of the rarest ecosystems in the world – the Maritime Forest, made up of giant live oaks and palmetto scrub, plus wetlands and sand dunes with endangered sea turtle nests – prime exploring country.
I sent a few emails to a friend of mine on the island, bought tickets for the ferry, and we hit the road a few days later.
Our buddy was waiting for us at the end of the dock, waving almost as excitedly as Anna and I were.
The goal for our visit was simple – help out around our friend’s place and explore the island on foot.
There were just a few rules: don't walk in the gardens, don't slam the doors, no shoes inside. Pee wherever you want, but if you need to go at night, take a flashlight because there's a really big rattlesnake around.
When we got to the house, Anna presented the cat with some homemade catnip toys we’d sewed. He responded by pretending he didn’t remember her.
The guest house was mostly screened windows under a tin roof. It was crammed with treasures including a star chart, stacks of books and cans of bug spray. My jaw almost hit the floor when I saw "Oracle of the Ages" by Dot Moore staring back at me from the head of my bed. I told Anna that it just goes to show that you always need to behave, no matter how far from Newnan you think you are.
The sheer weight of the afternoon heat knocked Anna for a loop, so she opted for a quick afternoon nap. With five of the window panes removed, it was breezy and cool inside.
When she woke up, we decided to walk the 2.5 miles to the beach, then hike back in the light from the nearly full moon. Not one to ask for directions, I picked a road that went eastward-ish and we started out on our first adventure.
We walked a good little ways, Anna opting to hike barefoot until she busted the top of one of her toes on a root. Undeterred, we applied a bandage and pressed on, flushing out a small herd of feral hogs that were feeding on something delicious in a thicket.
A little over a mile later, we realized we were on the wrong road. Our expectations for our initial excursion might have been a little … cavalier.
Humbled, we returned to the cabin to fall asleep to the call of a Chuck-will’s-widow and cicadas.
The next morning came in cloudy and buzzing with bees and hummingbirds. I had a lively catch-up conversation with our host over a cup of coffee, then we tackled some yard work.
Later, we were shown the correct way to get to the beach. We had a great time poking around the wrack lines and finding all kinds of treasures: spoonbill feathers, a spotted egg, whelk egg cases, sand dollars and several dead critters that I won’t go into detail about because Clay says I have a tendency to overshare.
That afternoon, we snacked on some greenbriar shoots and freshly dug Chinese artichoke tubers our host jokingly referred to as “maggots” due to their white, bulbous appearance. Even Anna agreed they were divine.
The heat really was aggressive for this time of year. Anna is one tough kid, but she stayed wilted. I ran around trimming trees and hauling brush before we went on a ramble in the woods, only to come back covered in more ticks than I’ve had in over a decade. Anna will gladly point out that she had on bug spray.
On the ferry ride back, we recalled the various things that stood out from our visit. We’d seen a lot of wildlife – turkeys, feral hogs and horses, buzzards, lizards and so, so many ticks. No gators this time, sadly. She found a couple pig knuckles in the woods and made “Cumberland castanets.” We do not love the taste of sulfur water. Hiking is more fun when there’s shade and a breeze.
And beaches are best when you’re the only humans on it.
Beth Neely is co-publisher of The Newnan Times-Herald. She can be reached at beth@newnan.com.