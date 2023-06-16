Beth Neely

A while back, I decided Anna and I should go on a trip to the beach, just us girls.

We could be clones, as anyone who has ever seen us will attest. I swear Clay was involved in her conception, but the only way I can prove it is when she burps. Lordy.