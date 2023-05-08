Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

Georgia’s county public health departments, which are funded by local, state and federal sources, accomplish much more than most taxpayers realize. The lack of appreciation is inevitable, given that ordinary Georgians have many other things to be concerned about, including the pressures of making a living and raising their families. However, the more you know about public health, the more you appreciate it.

The mission of the Georgia Department of Public Health is “to prevent disease, injury and disability; to promote health and well-being; to prepare for and respond to disasters.” Public health departments provide- environmental health/regulation; women’s health services; screenings; immunizations; planning for catastrophes; prevention and control of communicable diseases; coordination with mental health services, and health education.