Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

Georgians- Get ready for the next mass school shooting

"We are lifting up the families of these victims, the first responders on the scene, and the entire community in prayer."- Gov. Brain Kemp, 5-24-22 (after Uvalde school shooting)