Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

 

“Then Senator Biden voted against Clarence Thomas in the Senate Judiciary Committee; he argued against him on the Senate floor; and he voted against his confirmation to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court.”- Bill Russo, Biden Campaign Deputy Communications Director

We have many very thoughtful judges in our nation. These are judges, both progressive and conservative, who make their decisions based on precedent and logic versus their personal religious views. But Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a black Georgia native, is not among them. And that is a shame given his "rags to riches" inspiring history.