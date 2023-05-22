“Then Senator Biden voted against Clarence Thomas in the Senate Judiciary Committee; he argued against him on the Senate floor; and he voted against his confirmation to a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court.”- Bill Russo, Biden Campaign Deputy Communications Director
We have many very thoughtful judges in our nation. These are judges, both progressive and conservative, who make their decisions based on precedent and logic versus their personal religious views. But Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, a black Georgia native, is not among them. And that is a shame given his "rags to riches" inspiring history.
On the surface, Clarence Thomas is a true American success story. Born near Savannah, Thomas (a Catholic) first went to Conception Seminary. It’s a tiny all male Roman Catholic religious college which prepares men for church work, such as the priesthood. He left and finished his degree at Holy Cross College. Eventually, he received a law degree from Yale, an impressive accomplishment for someone whose father was a farm worker.
After graduation, he worked various places, including the Federal government (where he got into trouble, as detailed below). And was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1990.
In 1991, Thomas was nominated to the Supreme Court by President George Bush (Senior) to fill the seat of Thurgood Marshall, the first black member and a renowned liberal. During Senate confirmation hearings, he was accused of prior workplace sexual harassment by Anita Hill, a former colleague. Ironically, they worked together at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission where he served as Chair. Her testimony is compelling and was recorded (https://www.history.com/speeches/anita-hill-accuses-clarence-thomas ).
Senator Joe Biden was head of the 14-member all-male, all-white Judiciary Committee. Although he ultimately voted against approving Thomas, Biden was very tough on Anita Hill, a law professor. And Thomas denied all of her allegations during questioning (https://www.c-span.org/video/?21974-2/senators-question-clarence-thomas ). Just like Trump did recently in his sexual harassment trial.
Despite the accusation, which appeared to have a lot of credibility, Thomas was appointed to the Supreme Court. Thomas was approved by the Senate in a controversial 52-48 vote, the closest vote to confirm in a hundred years.
The breakdown of the vote is telling. All GOP Senators voted to approve Thomas, as did Georgia’s two Democrats- Nunn and Fowler. Plus, numerous other Democrats (mostly from the South) voted for Thomas as well, including- Boren (OK), Breaux (La), Dixon (IL), Exon (NE), Hollings (SC), Johnston (LA), Robb (VA), and Shelby (AL).
Upon taking his seat upon the Supreme Court (SCOTUS), Thomas has consistently voted as an ultra-conservative. Among his many votes reversing precedent and the basic legal principle of stare decisis, he was influential in the Justice Scalia led revisionist history charge to redefine the Second Amendment (the Heller case). That 5-4 SCOTUS decision ignored the Founding Fathers language about guns being permitted for state militias, versus individuals. He also helped Justice Kennedy to rationalize why dark money should be permitted as political contributions (Citizens United). SCOTUS’s Citizens United decision has led billionaires and corporations to covertly influence politicians of both parties.
And, then we have Thomas’ personal problems, influencing the record low credibility of the court. Thomas refuses to recuse himself when there is a conflict of interest. For example, Thomas has voted on cases related to the 2020 election “big lie”. The election fraud lie was promoted by his wife, Ginni, a conservative activist who contacted the Trump administration, including Mark Meadows, Chief of Staff.
Per Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis- “What we have here is engaging or attempting to engage with the litigation strategy of the then-president. It’s as though she were a lawyer in the proceeding. ... I think it’s clear under this statute that he should have disqualified himself and would have to disqualify himself under future cases related to Jan. 6.” But he didn’t.
Lately, it has come out that Thomas and his wife are taking annual vacations on luxury yachts and in resorts owned by conservative billionaire Harlan Crow where he meets with conservative activists. And he is not reporting it via financial disclosures (https://www.commondreams.org/news/impeachment-clarence-thomas-luxury-trips). Are these activists influencing his voting? Should he be impeached?
A written code of ethics... with a strong non-voluntary enforcement mechanism... is needed for the Supreme Court. Other courts have it. Why not our Supreme Court? And if they will not do it themselves, Congress should act to approve one. Plus, SCOTUS justices having ethical issues, like Thomas, should be impeached by the House... and then removed by the Senate.