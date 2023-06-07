Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

 “If you smoke hard enough and long enough, you’re going to get sick. It shouldn’t be up to the taxpayers in the state of Georgia to fund your health care cost for your decision. It’s your choice, but it should not be my bill to pay,” Ga. House Rep. Ron Stephens (R), a pharmacist

Per the CDC, younger people (and lower income groups) are much more likely to respond to higher cigarette pricing. Therefore, Newnan’s and Georgia’s children are the ones who suffer the most because our General Assembly has not increased state taxes- the second lowest in the nation. Plus, much of that tax money can...and must... be spent on efforts to reduce tobacco usage.