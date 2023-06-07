“If you smoke hard enough and long enough, you’re going to get sick. It shouldn’t be up to the taxpayers in the state of Georgia to fund your health care cost for your decision. It’s your choice, but it should not be my bill to pay,” Ga. House Rep. Ron Stephens (R), a pharmacist
Per the CDC, younger people (and lower income groups) are much more likely to respond to higher cigarette pricing. Therefore, Newnan’s and Georgia’s children are the ones who suffer the most because our General Assembly has not increased state taxes- the second lowest in the nation. Plus, much of that tax money can...and must... be spent on efforts to reduce tobacco usage.
Tobacco use of any type kills, period. Smoking is harmful to many bodily organs, leading to heart disease, stroke and cancer. The Surgeon General indicates- “Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death among adults in the United States”. Rep. Stephens knows; his father died of lung cancer. And I know- my wife died of lung cancer two years ago.
Per the CDC, nearly a fourth of Georgians (23%) once smoked but have quit. However, despite the warnings, 15% of Georgians (and 12% of
Americans) still smoke. Two-thirds of these Georgians smoke daily.
And a surprising number of Georgians use smokeless tobacco- 8%. Further, studies have shown that people who vape (which is addictive) are less likely to attempt to quit, believing it to be better than cigarette smoking.
Cigarettes and tobacco are taxed to off-set the tremendous cost of treating tobacco related diseases and to fund prevention efforts. “Taking care of the health care costs of patients who do smoke amounts to something like $900 per household. So, this is money that we are paying because of our high smoking rates, and it basically amounts to a subsidy incentivizing bad health behaviors,” per Dr. Michelle Au (D), GA House District 50.
However, much more importantly, per the CDC- “increasing the price of tobacco products is the single most effective way to reduce consumption.” The average state tax per pack of cigarettes is $1.91. Washington DC has the highest tax, $4.50. However, the cigarette tax for Georgia is only a meager $0.37(https://www.tobaccofreekids.org/assets/factsheets/0097.pdf). That is simply unacceptable, especially when we review the facts regarding taxation and usage.
Yet, legislation to increase taxes went nowhere in our legislature. Tobacco tax related bills (HB 191, HB 192) were defeated. Plus, a resolution to create a joint committee to research the costs of smoking for Georgia (HR 43) also failed.
As a public health official, and former GOP local elected official, I do not understand how these votes could have happened. As stated above, smoking kills Republicans, Democrats and independents. It is past time that the GOP leaders in our legislature put forth bi-partisan legislation to address this serious healthcare problem. And Coweta’s state Senators and Representatives must say so to them.