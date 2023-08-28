Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard, the former Director of Health Planning for the state of Georgia, is a retired senior vice president for a national healthcare corporation, and currently Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health. 

 

Breakdowns in access to care occur with each hospital closure in Georgia, increasing health risks—especially among underserved populations.

When Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) abruptly closed the day after Halloween, state and local officials were ill-equipped to negate the devastating impact of this closure for Black and low-income seniors. Now, as rural hospital shutdowns further decimate access to care, it will take collaborative action between legislators and insurers to protect the health of our state’s most vulnerable citizens.