Breakdowns in access to care occur with each hospital closure in Georgia, increasing health risks—especially among underserved populations.
When Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) abruptly closed the day after Halloween, state and local officials were ill-equipped to negate the devastating impact of this closure for Black and low-income seniors. Now, as rural hospital shutdowns further decimate access to care, it will take collaborative action between legislators and insurers to protect the health of our state’s most vulnerable citizens.
Snapshots of Care in Crisis
Most AMC and AMC South (East Point) ER patients were Medicare and Medicaid recipients. Many others had no coverage at all. In the 12 months before AMC closed, Wellstar, AMC’s parent organization, says it absorbed $107 million in losses, mainly due to decreased revenue and higher labor and supply expenses.
But AMC’s five top executives had 2021 compensation totaling over $6.5 million (see IRS Form 990). In addition, the Georgia Public Policy Foundation found AMC actually posted a small profit last year. Now, state lawmakers are pushing for an investigation.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s rural hospitals are being pushed to the financial brink. Georgia ranks sixth-worst in the country for rural hospital closures. Since 2011, nine rural hospitals have shut down, and another 21 rural hospitals across the state are at risk of closing. For seniors—1.5 million of whom live in rural counties—access to physical and behavioral healthcare often means traveling long distances to cities.
Georgia also ranks 40th in the nation for senior care, with one out of three seniors diagnosed with obesity and a high proportion living with multiple chronic conditions. And at a time when more than half of Georgian seniors have a tough time making ends meet, their ability to access care outside the communities they live in is diminished by lack of resources.
How can Georgia lawmakers and health plans change the healthcare paradigm? These actions could make a deep impact.
Expand Medicaid eligibility beyond those who work- “This expansion could decrease the number of uninsured Georgians by 448,000 people,” says Suzanna Roberts, CEO, Sonder Health Plans, a hyper-local plan that serves 12 counties in the metro-Atlanta area. “Moreover, Georgia’s hospitals would have a more reliable source of reimbursement for low-income populations with complex healthcare needs while protecting their ability to meet their organization’s mission.” The financial impact would also help keep vital institutions in place to meet patient needs close to home.
Educate and serve members. Basic insurance terms—even understanding the difference between Medicare and Medicaid—still prompt confusion among consumers: 46% don’t know what a co-pay is, and three out of four cannot define coinsurance, according to a recent Forbes survey. “More and more, we’re finding that a high-touch approach to health benefits education is vital to ensuring enrollees get the care they need, especially among vulnerable populations,” Roberts says. Leading health plans build relationships that help identify social determinants of health, partnering with community agencies to ensure enrollees’ needs are met.
Support expanded broadband access. Access to broadband is an important step toward closing gaps in behavioral care services, making it easier to access care virtually. It’s an initiative backed by organizations such as the AARP, which notes that in rural Georgia, nearly 20% of residents do not have access to high-speed coverage—critical for virtual care. Health plans also can break down barriers to virtual care by partnering with primary care physicians and community service agencies to provide dedicated kiosks for virtual care or supplying mobile devices to members who would benefit from remote consults.
By taking a collaborative and creative approach to senior care access, Georgia lawmakers and health plans can make a lasting difference that improves health and quality of life for our residents in need.