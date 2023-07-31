The news you’re reading was written by a local reporter, one of several employed by The Newnan Times-Herald.

For more than 155 years, The Newnan Times-Herald has been Coweta County’s source for independent, local news. We are dedicated to providing readers with accurate and unbiased community journalism.

Our newspaper is an independent, locally owned business with employees who live and work in the Coweta County area.

We ask that you please support our mission by becoming a subscriber for only 22 cents a day.

There aren’t many things 22 cents will buy these days, but you can buy verified, quality journalism that aims to cover the issues that concern you the most.

If you’re already a print subscriber, simply register and log in. There is no extra fee.

If you experience any difficulty accessing our website, please contact us immediately and we’ll ensure you’re taken care of.

The Newnan Times-Herald is here for you. Can you be here for us?