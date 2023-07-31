Marc Hyden

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

As much of the U.S. grapples with crippling summer heat, consumers are left to deal with the rising costs of cooling their homes. Sadly for Georgians, we have the second highest electric retail rates in the Southeast, but before you decide to shop around for a better deal, I have more disheartening news.

Despite all the bluster about Americans enjoying a market-based, capitalist economy, Georgians live under the rule of electric monopolies. Put simply, you only have one choice for an electric provider. If you think their prices are too high, products are underwhelming or their customer service is lackluster, then tough luck! That’s the illusion of choice facing Georgians, but policymakers should promote more competition and choices for Georgians.