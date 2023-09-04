Marc Hyden

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

 Despite being situated in the country’s death penalty belt, it might surprise Georgians to learn that the Peach State’s capital punishment system is increasingly falling into disuse. Georgia hasn’t executed a person since 2020, and the state’s death row sits at around 40 people—making up less than one percent of Georgia’s corrections population.

Capital punishment abolitionists are eager to call “time of death” for Georgia’s death penalty, but not so fast. It seems likelier that it will lay in abeyance indefinitely before the current Legislature would consider repealing it. According to Gallup and Pew, solid majorities of Americans support the death penalty—although support has waned—and a whopping 77 percent of Republicans favor it.