Jack Bernard

“When the federal government ends the COVID public health emergency, every state, including Georgia, will be required to check who is still eligible to receive Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids® coverage. This is called a “redetermination process.””- Georgia Health Futures (GHF)

I have worked extensively with some of the nations best-known hospitals, including here in Georgia. I was impressed with their leadership. They are good people, dedicated to caring for the 18% of Georgians, 2.4 million residents, covered by our state’s Medicaid program.