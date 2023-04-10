“When the federal government ends the COVID public health emergency, every state, including Georgia, will be required to check who is still eligible to receive Medicaid or PeachCare for Kids® coverage. This is called a “redetermination process.””- Georgia Health Futures (GHF)
I have worked extensively with some of the nations best-known hospitals, including here in Georgia. I was impressed with their leadership. They are good people, dedicated to caring for the 18% of Georgians, 2.4 million residents, covered by our state’s Medicaid program.
And, as the father of two physicians and the grandfather of a Georgia nurse, I am convinced that almost all healthcare providers care about their patients. They truly do want them to receive medically necessary treatment, regardless of financial status.
Yes, the immediate Covid-19 crisis is over (even though we will be living with Covid for decades). But the longer-term insurance coverage “emergency” is not. One of the biggest problems that lower income Americans, especially citizens of color, face is inadequate healthcare due to lack of coverage. It is unacceptable that in the world’s leading democracy, we still have 28 million uninsured people between 18 and 64. And that will go up this year due to the Medicaid recertification issue.
At the 2022 state convention of the Georgia Democratic Party in Columbus, I introduced a resolution that stated its “support for immediate full expansion of Medicaid” in Georgia (one of 11 states refusing to take the Federal dollars to expand Medicaid) and called on Congress to “work towards immediate enactment of Medicare for All.” It passed unanimously.
When I was a local elected GOP official decades ago, I was a delegate at the Georgia Republican Party’s state convention. I would have introduced the same resolution for the GOP if they would have considered it. But I did not because it would have been a waste of time.
However, I still believe that we as a people do care about our fellow Americans- regardless of their politics, race or ethnicity. In fact, many of our most religious Georgians are conservative Republicans. Their religion demands that they be empathetic towards the less fortunate. And that means providing healthcare insurance to every citizen.
Regardless of which party we support, we should all realize that our democracy is severely broken. And our state and national politicians have been driven into feuding camps who just don’t speak with one another. So, little gets accomplished. It’s up to each of us to let them know that all Americans should receive needed healthcare.