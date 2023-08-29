Democrat Franklin Roosevelt’s 1932 margin over incumbent Republican Herbert Hoover ranks as Georgia’s largest presidential blowout, 92 percent to not quite eight percent.
It would be 32 more years before the Peach State supported the GOP candidate in a presidential election (Barry Goldwater in 1964).
FDR carried Georgia by slightly smaller margins in his subsequent three elections — 87 percent in 1936, 85 in 1940 and 82 in 1944.
Second only to FDR, it was another Democrat, William Jennings Bryan, who carried Georgia the greatest number of times. He won the state as the Democrat nominee in 1896, 1900 and 1908.
Were Georgians right when they endorsed Bryan all three times he ran? Personally, I wouldn’t have voted for him even once, so now you know where I stand.
The Nebraska populist catered to the silver interests in the West from the very day he delivered his mesmerizing “Cross of Gold” speech that won him his first Democratic presidential nomination in 1896. But his view on “the money question” amounted to little more than subsidies for silver and inflationary paper money. The country did the right thing under William McKinley and solidified a gold standard instead, in 1900.
Perhaps Georgians saw in Bryan a man who, though often wrong, was sincere and incorruptible. If so, they were right. His reputation was never tainted by graft or dishonesty.
In 1915, while serving as Secretary of State under Woodrow Wilson, he resigned when he determined that Wilson was set on getting American into World War I. I give him high marks for that, but low marks for supporting America’s misguided venture into alcohol prohibition.
To his credit, Bryan was right on the tariff question. The system of protective tariffs, he argued, was “held together by the cohesive power of plunder,” benefiting the interests of the protected at the expense of most working people and consumers. “I do not believe we should make a manufacturer or anyone else an agent to collect money from one man and pay it into the pocket of another man,” he asserted.
Bryan became one of the earliest supporters of a federally mandated minimum wage. Though still a popular idea, it’s lousy economics. As a wiser man once said, “You cannot make a man worth a certain amount by making it illegal to pay him any less.” Minimum wage laws simply price out of the labor market the folks who most desperately need to be in it — the unskilled, the young and disadvantaged minorities. If it really made sense, we should raise it to $50/hour and enrich millions by mere decree of Congress.
Bryan often got his economics wrong but was nonetheless a good man of personal integrity. He once noted in a speech that “character is the entity, the individuality of the person, shining from every window of the soul, either as a beam of purity, or as a clouded ray that betrays the impurity within.”
William Jennings Bryan was liked by Georgians but being right or wrong isn’t determined by likeability. He was a better man than he was a politician.