Lawrence W. Reed

Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.

Democrat Franklin Roosevelt’s 1932 margin over incumbent Republican Herbert Hoover ranks as Georgia’s largest presidential blowout, 92 percent to not quite eight percent.

It would be 32 more years before the Peach State supported the GOP candidate in a presidential election (Barry Goldwater in 1964).