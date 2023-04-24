Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

“Jim Crow in the 21st Century”– President Biden’s description of Georgia’s 2021 election law

Weaponize in a broader sense is defined as -“to adapt...in such a way that it can be used as a weapon.”