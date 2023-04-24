“Jim Crow in the 21st Century”– President Biden’s description of Georgia’s 2021 election law
Weaponize in a broader sense is defined as -“to adapt...in such a way that it can be used as a weapon.”
A lot has been implied by House GOP conservatives about the Democrats using government for political purposes, restricting freedoms via weaponization. However, virtually nothing has been provided to factually substantiate these claims.
Conversely, very little has been said about the GOP weaponizing government on the state (and Federal) level. And there is a wealth of information on Republican efforts to force government down our throats.
In Georgia, bills have been proposed by the GOP majority just this session to weaponize state government. HB 231 (https://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/63985) removes the local control as to who serves as elected Prosecuting Attorneys. It creates a politically oriented, extremely powerfulProsecuting Attorneys Oversight Commissionwhich can remove DAs that have the courage to go after popular figures who are alleged to have broken the law. Sound familiar? Given the Fulton County DA’s investigation of Trump’s clearly questionable conduct, it should. Trump told our GOP Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger-“All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. There’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you’ve recalculated.”
I can guarantee you that if there were an Oversight Commission, appointed by the right wing GOP controlled General Assembly or the Governor, DA Fani Willis would have been removed long ago and the Trump obstruction of justice investigation terminated. Now, that is how you weaponize government to destroy your enemies, even when they are morally and legally correct.
And, then there is the weaponization of laws by Georgia’s GOP to disenfranchise minority groups. The “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump was exposed by both Rappensperger and Kemp, to their credit. However, to keep their brainwashed base (who actually do believe the Big Lie) happy, both went along with outrageous laws aimed to restrict voting by blacks and Latinos. For example, these laws made it much more difficult to register voters, harming our democracy. The General Assembly also made it harder to vote early or absentee, hurting our fragile democracy (https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/26/politics/georgia-voting-law-black-voters/index.html).
These laws incensed minority populations and Democrats in general, who came out to vote in 2020 as a reaction. So, the GOP dominated General Assembly is now considering a new set of bills designed to further weaponize the voting process and decrease the influence of minorities. HB 422 and 426 as well as SB 221 are the most prominent of these efforts pushed by organized partisans. PerIsabel Otero, Georgia policy director at the Southern Poverty Law Center stated-“weaponized groups that have been weaponizing voter challenges for partisan gain.”
Weaponization of our political system by the Georgia GOP is a clear threat to our democracy. Remember this fact when you vote in 2024.