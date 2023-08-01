A few hours later, while vacationing at his family’s farm in Plymouth, Vermont, Vice President Calvin Coolidge was sworn in as President by his father, a local justice-of-the-peace. The oath was administered by the light of a kerosene lamp at 2:47 a.m. Moments later, Coolidge went back to bed.
When he ran for a term of his own just 15 months later in 1924, he won in a landslide. He carried every state outside of the then-solid South except for Wisconsin, which gave its electoral votes to the Progressive Party candidate, Robert LaFollette.
The first time Georgia ever went Republican in a presidential election was forty years later (for Barry Goldwater in 1964). In 1924, Georgians voted by a whopping 74 percent for the Democrat nominee nobody remembers, John Davis. Barely 18 percent cast their ballots for Coolidge. What a shame.
In his five-and-a-half-year tenure, Coolidge worked with the Congress to not only cut spending, but the national debt as well. The budget was balanced every year, tax rates were slashed in half, and America was at peace.
The uninformed claim that since the Great Depression followed Coolidge’s presidency by a year, his policies must have caused it. But association is not causation. The Federal Reserve caused the Depression by inflating the economy into a bubble with easy money and low interest rates, then bursting it by jacking rates up to sky-high levels. Ring a bell?
America’s 30th president is often referred to as “Silent Cal” but that’s in one sense a misnomer. He was typically quiet at dinners, receptions, and the like (it was joked at the time that “he was silent in five languages), but he still holds the record for presidential news conferences. He held an annual average of 73 during his time in office.
History teaches endless lessons whether people want to learn them or not. Its pages instruct us painfully that the two greatest dangers from government are mission creep and creeps on a mission. Coolidge was smart enough to know what his job was—to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution,” not to ignore it, shred it or rewrite it.
Coolidge’s appreciation of history and human nature tempered any illusions about government power he ever had. In a political leader, that’s a superlative quality, and a humbling one. It is often swept aside by lesser politicians (the creeps on a mission) who let the moment go to their heads. Our 30th president understood that if government can do something for you, it is only because it can do something to you, that it can get bigger only if you and I get smaller.
His common sense characterized what he stopped or stymied as much as what he signed or supported. “It is much more important to kill a bad bill than to pass a good one,” he once opined. Don’t you wish we had a president today who could honestly say the same?
(Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.)