It’s been scientifically proven that there is no better remedy for a long, hot summer than college football. I read that somewhere once. So did you – two sentences ago.
Regardless, I’m sure many of you – science or not – would agree.
Before the season kicks off, I want to answer a question submitted by “Mister Anonymous” who has been reading my weekly football columns for the past four years:
“How is it that you can write such accurate, thorough and insightful recaps about college football games?”
OK, so his actual question was, “How do you come up with this #$%& every week?” But we all know what he meant.
First, let me be clear about one thing: I don’t pay any attention to the pregame shows on Saturday morning. Those prima donna talking heads and their “hype fests” are a total waste of my time. I can think of a lot better things to do on Saturday morning – like planning on which games to watch – than listening to four or five guys trying to talk over one another for a couple of hours.
And here’s why I don’t tune in: actions speak louder than words. I’d much rather watch a football game than hear someone predict how a game is going to play out before it even begins. I understand some fans watch the pregame shows to see what headgear Lee Corso is going to wear, but in all honesty you have the same chance of picking a winner by tossing a coin as you would listening to Corso’s incessant rambling.
Speaking of ESPN, does anyone else find it odd that Kirk Jumpstreit isn’t allowed to make a prediction on the game he is announcing that day? It’s not like what he says is going to impact the outcome of the game one way or another, so what’s the big deal? Besides, (refer to comment about Lee Corso in the last paragraph).
In case you haven’t picked up on it, I’m not a big fan of predictions.
I’m also not a fan of preseason rankings.
Weekly rankings either, for that matter.
Just let the kids play, for crying out loud.
Remember what I said: actions speak louder than words.
So for me, the action begins every Saturday at noon with the first kickoff of the day. I’ll be equipped with pen, paper, remote, soda, snacks, and a German wheat beer to pop open when the Florida Gators score their first touchdown of the day.
(To be honest, in recent years I’ve occasionally deferred to the Gators’ first field goal of the day. Back when Steve Spurrier was roaming the sidelines in the Swamp,
I drank a beer every time the Gators scored a touchdown.
If I was writing a weekly column back then,
you would have read sumthin lyk thiz ….)
Now is a good time to throw in a few game day rules I have for Saturdays in the fall – in case you want to get in touch with me:
Don’t call me between noon and midnight.
Don’t text me unless it’s something I should know about one of the games in progress.
If someone is dying, call 911 before you call me. There’s a much better chance of them answering. Besides, there’s no need for both of us to worry.
If it’s something urgent, it will have to wait until January.
I’ll usually select three or four primary games to watch throughout the day. In the back of my mind I’ll have every other televised game on standby. That way I can flip over to them during commercials, halftimes, and if any of my designated primary games have turned into blowouts.
Additionally, I’ll rely on updates on my smartphone from ESPN and other sports apps to alert me to any “breaking gridiron news.”
Beyond that, I have a small network of informed college football fans who keep me up to date on various conference action throughout the day. For example, Warren covers the Big Ten (soon to be the Big Twenty), Keith reports on all things Ohio State (he attends most of their games), and Earl is on top of ACC action which, him being a Georgia Tech alum, says a lot about his dedication.
I cover the SEC. That one’s all mine. I’ve been following it for 50 years, so I don’t need any help – not even from any Dawgs fans. ESPECIALLY not any Dawgs fans.
I don’t have anyone to cover the Pac-12, but then again, why would I? In case you hadn’t noticed, football on the west coast is about as relevant as lipstick on a pig lately (I may not have used that phrase correctly, but you get the idea).
As for the Big 12 (the conference that doesn’t play defense) and Notre Dame (the team that always chokes in the big game), I can pretty much make fun of them all by myself.
Then again, I’m running out of football-related insults. So if you have any, give me a call.
Just not on Saturdays.