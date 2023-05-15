Marc Hyden

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

“The Republicans are the party of bad ideas. The Democrats are the party of no ideas,” comedian Lewis Black once joked. As a rule, I don’t believe that necessarily reflects reality, but some of those in the Georgia Republican Party have embraced some truly vile and awful ideas.

This is inevitable to some degree when promoting a bigger tent organization. But it becomes a major problem when fringe elements obtain positions of influence or are given elevated platforms to disseminate their destructive views within major political parties.