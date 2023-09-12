The Good Book tells us that the love of money is the root of all evil.
Most folks love money for the power and control it can buy. However, they often wind up in perilous situations that end in misery.
My friend spent her growing-up years living in a trailer. Her parents were blue-collar workers who made ends meet, then spent the rest, never having anything saved when unexpected expenses arose. She saw their struggles and vowed to do better than her parents when it came to money.
She went to college and married an engineer. They both worked hard at several jobs and sought help in investing their money. By the time she was 40, she and her husband were millionaires. She continued to live a frugal life and save every penny she could. It became her way of life.
We cruised on several ships together and even though she could have stayed in a suite, she booked the cheapest inside cabin and then spent hours at the reception desk trying to get a free upgrade. She was tenacious, and at times prevailed.
Conversations with fellow passengers always included the cost of the cruise. She loved to boast about what a cheap price she paid and the lovely upgrade that she procured.
She competed in every event on board to win a prize, and if there was a drawing, she would get in line several times to get extra tickets.
She won a lot. But what she won was a mug, a tote, a discount ticket to an over-priced spa, and other useless merchandise. She missed the beautiful scenes of sitting on the deck as we sailed or the pre-dinner music in the lounge.
She told me that she didn’t buy many groceries because she went to the free food events.
She made friends with workers in the produce department of grocery stores, and they would save the over-ripe fruits and vegetables for her.
She often rode around affluent neighborhoods and picked up items discarded by the side of the road for trash or recycling. She would take the items, clean them up, or refinish them and sell them on eBay.
Even though she lived in a climate of hot weather, she would not turn on the air-conditioner. Neither did she use her dishwasher or clothes dryer.
She went to a lot of local events to enjoy their free food and participate in the drawings. She always took her camera and captured many pictures at the events, then submitted them to the local magazines that were complimentary to the neighborhood.
Yet, with all her quirky ways, she was my friend. We exchanged email news and funnies daily.
She told me that she was healthy and saw no need to go to the doctor. She loved the rebate her insurance company sent her once a year.
When a couple of days went by and if I hadn’t heard from her, I usually called to see why, and I did just that recently.
She told me that she had been having trouble sleeping and had been under stress with some other problems, so she did go to the doctor. Her bloodwork was all askew.
More tests to see why.
She was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia and was dead within two weeks.
My friend left this world with the same thing she came into this world with – nothing.
I do not judge her; it is not my place. In her own way, she taught me many things about what not to do. People are put into our lives for a reason.
There is nothing wrong with being frugal. In fact, it is an admirable trait.
My family doctor was a wise old man. I can still hear his advice on every issue: "Anything in moderation, my dear. Anything in moderation.”
If the fate of my friend has given you cause to sit back and take an inventory of your life so far, the words from the poem “The Dash” by Linda Ellis may be meaningful to you.
The poem talks about a man speaking at the burial of a friend. The man refers to the birth and death dates on the friend’s tombstone and the dash in between:
“What mattered most of all was the dash between those dates.
It represented her life; her loves, her hates.
So, ask yourself when you contemplate your eulogy being read
Would you be proud of the things your dash represents and what will be said?”