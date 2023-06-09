Married – 52 years – June 10th. That’s a long damn time. I’ve got a sudden urge to reminisce. Where does one begin?
One Google session can easily document landmark historical events, ad infinitum. Case in point: you can find a complete breakdown of all the years referenced in Billy Joel’s genius 494-word musical history tour from 1949 to 1989, We Didn’t Start the Fire. There’s even a quiz to test your knowledge. Simply go here http://www.school-for-champions.com/history/start_fire_lyrics.htm.
It was always burning since the world's been turning...
It will still burn on, and on, and on, and on...
Our memories will always be inexorably tied to epic historical events in our lives: where were you on September 11, 2001? (In my kitchen, planning my son’s wedding). On November 22, 1963? (Home sick from school, bundled up on the sofa in my parents’ den, watching TV). On December 7, 1941 or June 6, 1944 or May 8, 1945? (Not born yet, but those who were will never forget.)
But as my 52nd wedding anniversary approaches, I’m also flooded with memories tied to 52 years of a personal history:
-that eludes the history books;
-that, if researched in some library, June 10, 1971 will produce multiple historical references without mention that I was preparing for my wedding that morning, rising early, and sitting with my parents at the wrought iron and glass table in their kitchen for breakfast;
-that I was attempting to exercise grace under pressure as I rolled my hair at noon while my dad valiantly attended to my ailing groom, ferrying him to a doctor and then a masseur. In those days, bachelor parties were held the night before the wedding. How totally dumb was that?
-that I had chosen what I thought were the most beautiful bridesmaid dresses I had ever seen, which I now charitably admit were way off that mark. Like off the charts, off the mark. But that’s ok. Everybody makes mistakes. They were very 70s, in a cheery yellow, dotted Swiss, white-sequined lederhosen-bib kind of way;
-that when my revived, handsome young groom, age 22, and I, age 21, took our vows that summer evening we really meant them, having no idea how young and naïve we were and how many times, from that day forward, the next 52 years would test those promises we made – for better, for worse, in sickness and in health, for richer, for poorer – nor how much stronger and more committed we would emerge after every difficult trial and every small success. Every. Single. One. For 52 years.
Of no great historical import to school children, or to curious Googlers, or to studious academics, or to my neighbors, or to the guy bagging my groceries, are the last 52 years of my personal marital and familial history, nor my 52nd wedding anniversary. But for me, and for us all, our personal histories are monumentally important, filled with years and years of everyday events, from the largest milestones like marriages, careers, births, deaths, and teaching our teenagers to drive, down to the smallest things, like how my baby boys’ freshly washed hair always smelled like heaven.
Our 52nd anniversary is about celebrating a life shared by the two of us being who we are and learning to honor and support one another as unique individuals within the marriage.
It’s also a life populated by the families of origin we each brought to our union, the family we created together, and our friends and extended family members of choice. That’s a lot of people in one marriage.
It’s about learning how to spin all those plates. It's about unselfishness and compromise. It's about realizing that commitment and kindness are decisions. It’s no longer about passively “being in love,” it’s about love being an action. It’s about finding and returning the three A’s: affirmation, acceptance, and affection.
It's about learning to find a therapist sooner than later.
It’s about a million shared ordinary moments, good, bad, and otherwise, the joys and sadness, the pride and the disappointments, the successes and the failures, the lessons missed and lessons learned, the mistakes and the forgiveness, the giving and the receiving, all strung together over the last 52 years. It’s about a lot of hard work, respect, and great love. We have held hands, held on, lived long, and ultimately prospered.
Joseph Campbell said, “The privilege of a lifetime is being who you are.”
Erma Bombeck said, “Marriage has no guarantees. If that's what you're looking for, go live with a car battery.”
May our years burn on and on and on...