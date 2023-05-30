Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

"I'm not going to agree to a deal that protects, for example, a $30 billion tax break for the oil industry, which made $200 billion last year. They don't need an incentive of another $30 billion while putting [the] healthcare of 21 million Americans at risk by going after Medicaid."- Biden regardingdebt ceiling negotiations

Well, it looks like the White House and the GOP have come together on a bill to avoid the financial collapse of the US government. But there is nothing good about what happened on the way to the so-called “compromise”. And the devil is in the details. Plus, we still have a tremendous deficit which is increasing annually.