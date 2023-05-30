"I'm not going to agree to a deal that protects, for example, a $30 billion tax break for the oil industry, which made $200 billion last year. They don't need an incentive of another $30 billion while putting [the] healthcare of 21 million Americans at risk by going after Medicaid."- Biden regardingdebt ceiling negotiations
Well, it looks like the White House and the GOP have come together on a bill to avoid the financial collapse of the US government. But there is nothing good about what happened on the way to the so-called “compromise”. And the devil is in the details. Plus, we still have a tremendous deficit which is increasing annually.
Strangely, Biden’s statement was included in an email from Rep. Drew Ferguson to his constituents. But Ferguson also stated that the House GOP members were the “only ones who voted to raise the debt ceiling to avoid a default.” That is a totally misleading assertion.
The GOP leadership did not put forth a clean bill to pay our debts (i.e., raise the debt ceiling). The original GOP bill (that was passed solely with Republican votes, which was termed by Democrats the “Default on America” bill) was a partisan attack on programs supported by most Americans. And the Democrats were prevented from passing a clean bill to raise the debt ceiling due to GOP resistance and control of the House.
I am pleased that Ferguson stated the President’s position, but he never acknowledged that the GOP must compromise to reduce the deficit and balance the budget long-term. And not just play short-term politics to get the debt ceiling raised for two years, the compromise reached.
Assuming that veteran benefits and the military are not cut (an accurate assumption given the statements from both sides regarding the compromise), under the original GOP bill Georgia would have gotten a $36 billion reduction in federal funding for other programs over a 10-year period. How much will Georgians lose under the compromise?
And why was the GOP able to cut welfare benefits for low-income people... but the White House unable to convince Speaker McCarthy to reduce waste in the out-of-control military industrial complex?
In 2016, we spent $640 billion on our military. By the time Trump left office in 2020, we were spending $778 Billion. That’s an increase of 22% during a time when Trump claimed to be getting us out of foreign entanglements. And it has gone up since, due to policies promulgated by both parties. We are not now engaged in any wars, but US military expenditures go up every year anyway.
We spend a much larger proportion of our GNP on defense versus other democracies. Per one source, in 2022 the United States spends more on national defense than China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Germany, France, South Korea, Japan, and Ukraine — combined.
Once again, the debt ceiling means paying off debts we have already incurred, many of them during the Trump era. The failure of Biden to get McCarthy and the GOP to agree to raise revenue by taxing the wealthy and corporations will ensure that our deficit will increase both short and long term. Plus, the US budget remains unbalanced.
A conservative member of Congress from South Dakota said that the right won this battle and that the left lost. I agree with him. But the failure of the GOP to raise revenues and cut our military budget will hurt average Americans, the real losers.