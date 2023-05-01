Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

“Should this administration do more to secure our southern border?”- Rep. Ferguson poll question

Ferguson just reported that 92% of the people responding to his clearly unscientific (preordained answer) poll responded “yes”. Of course, they did. They (his GOP base) would have said the same thing had he asked this question when Trump was in office. Immigration has always been a controversial issue in US politics.