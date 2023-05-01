“Should this administration do more to secure our southern border?”- Rep. Ferguson poll question
Ferguson just reported that 92% of the people responding to his clearly unscientific (preordained answer) poll responded “yes”. Of course, they did. They (his GOP base) would have said the same thing had he asked this question when Trump was in office. Immigration has always been a controversial issue in US politics.
Former President Trump reached new heights of hyperbole, ignorance and hypocrisy in his stances on immigration, stating- “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border.” And "make Mexico pay for it". And we all know he fulfilled his campaign promises. Not.
This is the same person who built Trump Tower in NYC using illegal immigrant labor. He then refused to pay them (https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/27/nyregion/trump-tower-illegal-immigrant-workers-union-settlement.html). And was subsequently sued... and lost a $1 million suit.
But controversy around immigrants is nothing new; it pre-dates Ferguson and Trump. Immigration has been a polarizing topic for Americans for many decades. In the 1920s, President Coolidge proclaimed “America must be kept American.” And he signed the Emergency Immigration Act of 1921and the National Origins Act of 1924 (https://www.khanacademy.org/humanities/us-history/rise-to-world-power/1920s-america/a/transformation-and-backlash-cnx), limiting immigration of European for the first time to 2% of the “residents from that same country”.
These laws were designed to cut the proportion of southern and eastern Europeans (including Italians and Jews, my ancestors). These policies resulted in many Jews being turned away from the US and perishing in the holocaust.
Immigration continues to be controversial. And the problem is a big one. Per Gallup, 140 million people in Latin America want to relocate away from their current nation...46 million to the USA (https://news.gallup.com/opinion/chairman/468074/message-million-latin-americans.aspx?utm_source=news&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=the_week_in_charts_send_4_january_01242022&utm_term=newsletter&utm_content=read_article_textlink_1. )
Politicians within each party cannot even agree on what to do. For example, to his credit, compassionate conservative President George W. Bush proposed a logical basis for bi-partisan immigration reform (https://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/stateoftheunion/2007/initiatives/immigration.html). Numerous organizations took it seriously. However, the GOP controlled 109thCongress did not.
Among Bush’s reasonable suggestions to Congress as part of his “Plan For Comprehensive Immigration Reform” were to- add border control agents, add fencing and barriers, increase checkpoints, stop “catch and release”, expediate deportation of the undocumented, hold employers accountable for undocumented workers, create a lawful temporary workers program, and assimilation of new immigrants via language and “American values” programs.
And the Democrats did no better in the 110th Congress that they controlled. Per the Council on Foreign Relations at the time (2/13/07)-"The difficulty for the Democrats is that they don’t want to be portrayed in any way as soft on security, as somehow looking the other way. I think if the Republican minority goes after this aggressively and tries to paint Democrats as the party of amnesty that’s where you run into problems”(https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/110th-congress-and-immigration-reform).
It should be noted that even back then the issues were much the same as they are now- how to increase security at the southern border, how to prioritize who gets a visa, and how to admit legitimate asylum seekers expeditiously while refusing those without appropriate credentials. Over the past decades, we have made little progress towards deriving a sensible, workable bi-partisan strategic plan to address these issues. Although we constantly have people like Ferguson politicizing the problem.
At the same time, there are many arguments made by top economists for accepting a higher rate of immigration into the US, especially given the labor shortages in certain low paying sectors like the hospitality industry (https://www.scu.edu/ethics/focus-areas/immigration-ethics/immigration-ethics-resources/immigration-ethics-blog/the-economic-argument-for-increasing-immigration/). Another example- foreign born nurses and doctors are vitally needed in low-income and rural areas where there are shortages of medical staff (https://www.americanprogress.org/article/immigrant-doctors-can-help-lower-physician-shortages-rural-america/).
According to one source, in 2018 there were 1.5 million immigrants working as nurses, doctors and pharmacists. And over another million in other medical field jobs. Immigrants are only 17% of the US population. However, 28% of physicians, 24% of dentists and 38% of home health aides are immigrants(https://www.migrationpolicy.org/article/immigrant-health-care-workers-united-states). Because there are severe shortages in rural areas and low-income urban sites, we vitally need more of these healthcare workers.
In an ideal world, instead of fighting over Hunter Biden’s laptop, Congressman Ferguson and GOP leadership would be working towards finding a bi-partisan solution to the immigration issue. But we live in a nation troubled by tribalism, with each party digging in and refusing to compromise.