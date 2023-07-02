Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

“It is long past time that lawmakers enforce meaningful limits on our country’s future spending, and make sensible and responsible choices that address the looming debt ceiling crisis...”- Rep. Drew Ferguson

As a fiscal conservative, I agree with the sentiments addressed by Ferguson to stop the growth of our deficit. But not with his hypocritical solution-the House “Limit, Save, Grow Act”, which is going nowhere in the Senate.