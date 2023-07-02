“It is long past time that lawmakers enforce meaningful limits on our country’s future spending, and make sensible and responsible choices that address the looming debt ceiling crisis...”- Rep. Drew Ferguson
As a fiscal conservative, I agree with the sentiments addressed by Ferguson to stop the growth of our deficit. But not with his hypocritical solution-the House “Limit, Save, Grow Act”, which is going nowhere in the Senate.
Among other things, his bill slashes Internal Revenue Service (IRS) funding for agents added to go after wealthy tax cheats while taking food support payments away from the poorest Americans. And does absolutely nothing to repeal the “Give away to the Rich law” passed by Ferguson’s GOP controlled House and signed by Trump a few years back. That law, officially known as the “Tax cuts and Jobs Act”, will end up increasing the debt substantially (https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/feature/analysis-tax-cuts-and-jobs-act ). And, per another study, 83% of the tax cuts went to Ferguson and Trump’s wealthy donors/supporters, including big corporations. Coming on top of George W Bush’s tax cut package, these GOP bills have created much of our ever-increasing national debt.
Ferguson does not support the Biden bill’s green energy subsidies. Ferguson declares that Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction (IRA) Act free-market green environmental tax credits are “market-distorting” ...but he offers no alternatives to cut pollution. He hypocritically claims these credits will go to wealthy individuals to purchase luxury cars but provides no proof.
Meanwhile, this is the same man who hypocritically states that he supports “targeted tax incentives at the state and local level that are proven to stimulate economic development.” Further, Ferguson offers no alternatives to spur private sector green/clean energy investment.
He just does not care at all about the steadily worsening environment, the water we drink and the air we breathe. And he completely discounts the increasingly negative effect that our environmental negligence will have on the health of our children and grandchildren. His solution to climate change is to close our eyes and leave it for someone else to solve.
However, Ferguson is green...with envy that Joe Biden’s act was passed in the last Congress while his own bill will die a quiet, unnoticed death. Instead of proposing a bill to cut IRS efforts to audit the wealthy, why doesn’t Fergusonpublicly oppose the GOP Senators who proposed a “$1.8 trillion tax giveaway to billionaires by repealing the estate tax” (as described by Senator Sanders).
Ferguson, a dentist, apparently has not yet learned that there are two aspects to any spread sheet- expenses and revenues. As a former government and corporate budget analyst, I can tell you that we can balance our budget by either increasing revenues (taxes in this case) or prioritizing cuts based on quantitative cost/benefit analysis.
Ferguson states that his plan “details a plan to fix our nation’s spending problem”. It does not. Even if it were implemented, there would still exist a major budgetary imbalance which would increase yearly.
Plus, as I have said in numerous columns, his approach is fiscally and morally irresponsible. He ignores the negative effects of his proposals on the less fortunate while aiding wealthy tax cheats to avoid paying their fair share. Even a dentist should know better.