I hope you’re sitting down, because I’m about to tell you something that will knock you off your feet if you’re not.
In 1973, I paid just $6 to see Led Zeppelin, the greatest rock band ever, perform at the Jacksonville Coliseum.
But that’s not the part that will knock you off your feet. It’s this: there wasn’t a service charge or any additional hidden fees added on to the cost of the ticket.
I’ll give you a minute to catch your breath. While you do, go listen to Alice Cooper’s “Unfinished Sweet,” a song about a trip to the dentist where Alice was told his teeth were OK … but his gums had to go.
I see you’re back, so I’ll continue by answering the question I know you want to ask: What does that song have to do with this story? It’s this: the dentist gave Alice the good news first — before hitting him with the bad. Now for my analogy for the sake of this story.
Let’s say your favorite band is coming to town. You go online and find there are seats available, so you eagerly get out your credit card and start filling out the required information. Then you hit the “confirm” icon … and are promptly notified of the add-on expense of a service charge.
Then, if you’re like me, you consider clicking on the “abort” icon.
Your teeth are OK but your gums have to go.
Service charges, I trust you’ve noticed, are getting entirely out of hand. Ticket brokers would be better served embedding any service charges into the price of the ticket. That way the customer won’t know they’re paying extra for “additional charges” – whatever they might be for (real or imagined).
Did you know that the state of Georgia adds 30 cents or so to the price of a gallon of gas? Of course not. That is, unless you’re the type of person who reads fine print on the pump instead of scrolling through your phone as you refill. (If that’s the case: you need to get out more.)
You’re probably wondering what’s behind all of this information. Two things actually.
The first thing was a meme I came across. But I’ll get to that last.
The second thing was a recent “excursion on the internet” to purchase tickets to several events that reminded me of the Alice Cooper song. I hope you’re still sitting down.
A Saturday matinee ticket for “Mission: Impossible” cost $9.10 … plus a “convenience fee” of $1.89. There is no mention of whose convenience, but it certainly wasn’t mine.
A ticket to see a Hall & Oates at the Nixon Center cost $15 (seniors, $20 for youngsters) plus a nondescript “fee” of $2.
A ticket to see the Black Jacket Symphony at the Fred in Peachtree City cost $40 – and a generic “fee” of $5.55.
A ticket to see the Marshall Tucker Brown at the Fayetteville Amphitheater cost $55. (Here’s where you need to be sitting down again.) The mysterious “fee” tacks on another $12.33 to the price.
Getting back to that meme I mentioned earlier, it showed a breakdown of the service charges on a ticket to a concert:
Concert Ticket: $40
Venue Fee: $21.32
Access Fee: $18.32
Paperless Transmission Fee: $12.03
Fee Fee: $8.84
Fee Fi Fo Fum Fee: $8.84
Cuz We Can Fee: $2.01
Might As Well Fee: $1.89
What Are You Going To Do Fee: $3
Another Dollar Won’t Hurt Fee: $1
As for the price of that Led Zeppelin ticket, $6 in 1973 would be the equivalent of $39 in today’s dollars.
Now compare that to what it cost to see Marshall Tucker. Sorry, boys; you’ll have to count me out. “Can’t you see” (wink wink) you’re being priced out of relevance?
Recently, the Eagles announced their “Farewell — and this time we Really, Really Mean It” tour. One ticket in the nosebleed section of the acoustically challenged State Farm Arena is running somewhere in the neighborhood of $300. Plus a service charge, of course.
It’s ironic that in 1973 – when the ticket purchasing process was done manually and a ticket was made of paper and you could actually hold it in your hand – service charges were nonexistent. And today, where everything is done electronically and a ticket miraculously appears on your smartphone, a service charge is added on.
It kind of makes you wonder what the extra fee is for, doesn’t it?