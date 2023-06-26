Marc Hyden

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

World’s richest person, engineer and successful business mogul, Elon Musk is a modern-day renaissance man. In some ways, he’s the embodiment of the American dream—being an immigrant with an entrepreneurial spirit who has achieved great things.

While Musk has had plenty of million-dollar ideas and has a knack for mastering whatever he puts his mind to, he’s certainly not infallible. In fact, as is evident from a recent Twitter exchange, ancient Roman history might not be his forte.