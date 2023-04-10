Marc Hyden

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.

Georgia’s 2023 legislative session has ended, but the political infighting may just be getting started. One of the more curious examples of this boiled over into the public sphere on April 1 when state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, called for the ouster of Rep. Mesha Mainor, D-Atlanta, for not adequately towing the Democratic caucus line.

How all of this plays out is anyone’s guess, but it could ultimately leave the Georgia Democratic legislative caucus bloodied and bruised. This is the last thing they need, given that they are already a minority party in the Gold Dome. This internecine fight suggests that inclusion, diversity of thought and second chances aren’t top priorities for some within their caucus.