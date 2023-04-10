Georgia’s 2023 legislative session has ended, but the political infighting may just be getting started. One of the more curious examples of this boiled over into the public sphere on April 1 when state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, called for the ouster of Rep. Mesha Mainor, D-Atlanta, for not adequately towing the Democratic caucus line.
How all of this plays out is anyone’s guess, but it could ultimately leave the Georgia Democratic legislative caucus bloodied and bruised. This is the last thing they need, given that they are already a minority party in the Gold Dome. This internecine fight suggests that inclusion, diversity of thought and second chances aren’t top priorities for some within their caucus.
The impetus for this dispute stems from Senate Bill 233, which Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, introduced earlier this year. It was intended to provide a $6,500 annual scholarship to qualifying K-12 students who attend academically underperforming schools.
The education savings account (ESA) could have gone toward private school tuition, tutoring, homeschooling supplies and so forth—greatly expanding educational opportunities to those who are otherwise trapped in subpar schools. There are many, too. “The state Department of Education (DOE) has identified 175 low-performing schools,” according to the Gwinnett Daily Post.
SB 233 sailed through the Senate, but met trouble in the House of Representatives where it narrowly failed by a vote of 85-89. Democrats staunchly opposed the bill, but were buoyed by some notable Republicans who broke with their party and opposed the measure. They weren’t the only ones to defect. Rep. Mainor spoke in support of the proposal and was the sole Democrat to vote in favor of it, but she may pay dearly for that decision.
“Now she’s facing threats of a primary challenge. State Sen. Josh McLaurin, has led the charge, saying that a ‘Democrat who votes to defund public education should be primaried,’” according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC). It should be noted that SB 233 wouldn’t have defunded public education. Nevertheless, “He later volunteered to write a $1,000 check to a Democrat who will take her on. ‘All I need is a name,’ he wrote in a social media post that was liked by House Minority Whip Sam Park.”
McLaurin is a Yale-educated, largely well-liked, and up-and-coming politician who represents the affluent Sandy Springs district, but his reaction and target is a bit surprising. Mainor obviously took offense. In a statement to the AJC, she responded, “If a Black independent female Democrat legislator, who grew up in poverty wants to give the bottom 25% of children attending failing schools a second chance at education, infuriates some of my fellow Democrats to the point they are soliciting my opposition — that's exactly the problem.”
She even penned a no-holds-barred editorial defending her position. “Who is leading Georgia to stop generational poverty with a solution versus attacking people with a solution?” she rhetorically asked. “Can a Georgia Democrat agenda be fulfilled if we refuse to work with the other party? […] Are we going to keep telling these [underprivileged and underserved] families to wait and see if we can get it right in the next 50 years?”
“I have a tough road ahead of me and am prepared to fight if that’s what it takes to stand up for the needs of my constituents,” she wrote. “But, I must remind the naysayers that I have faced an uphill battle before when I voted in favor of scholarship funding for children with disabilities, and yet, I am still standing.”
Mainor hails from one of the more progressive districts in Georgia and appears ready to fight for reelection. She may do fine too, especially considering that 78 percent of Georgia school parents support ESAs, but why create this very public and potentially damaging schism? SB 233 failed—although it appears primed to return next year—and Mainor’s vote didn’t influence the outcome. Yet targeting Mainor seems to imply that even a hint of diversity of thought isn’t welcome and that she doesn’t deserve another chance.
Meanwhile, Republicans have taken a different approach. Even though it is ultimately possible, I have heard no rumors of Republicans primarying those who broke ranks and sided with Democrats on SB 233. This was one of the GOP’s top issues with Gov. Brian P. Kemp even speaking with the House Republican Caucus on the matter.
Despite the importance to Republicans, Speaker Jon Burns was disappointed, but seems pleased to respect his colleagues’ votes. “We wanted everyone to have an opportunity to express exactly where they were. […] We wanted to give them a chance to express their thoughts,” he said. Perhaps those looking to oust Mainor could learn a thing or two from Speaker Burns.
Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. You can follow him on Twitter at @marc_hyden.