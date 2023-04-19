But she looks in my eyes
And makes me realize
And she says ‘don't worry, baby
Don't worry, baby
Don't worry, baby
Everything will turn out alright.’
-Brian Wilson
John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Everyone instantly recognizes them as the Beatles just by the mere mention of their first names.
Brian, Dennis, Carl, Mike, and Al. I imagine most Baby Boomers will know who they are, but for those who don’t, they were the Beach Boys.
Brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, along with their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine, were the original Beach Boys – one of the most successful bands of theirs or any other generation. They began their long and illustrious career in 1961. The following year they released their first album: Surfin’ Safari. The year after that, they had their first Top Ten hit: Surfin’ U.S.A.
Ultimately, the Beach Boys sold more than 100 million records worldwide, with 80 of their songs hitting the charts and 36 making it into the US Top 40 – the most ever by an American rock band. Four of their records topped the Billboard Hot 100: I Get Around (1964), Help Me Rhonda (1965), Good Vibrations (1966), and Kokomo (1988, the same year the Beach Boys were inducted by none other than Elton John into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame).
Widely considered as the Beach Boy’s best album, 1966’s Pet Sounds inspired the Beatles to record Revolver later that same year and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in 1967. One of the songs on Pet Sounds, God Only Knows, was called ‘the greatest song ever written’ by none other than Paul McCartney himself. (We share that opinion)
It wasn’t always wine and roses for the Beach Boys, however. As children, the three Wilson brothers were abused by their father verbally, physically, and psychologically. In 1983, after five marriages and an endless battle with alcohol, Dennis dove from a boat into the frigid ocean water and never resurfaced. Brian was eventually diagnosed with bipolar schizoaffective disorder. Carl died of lung cancer in 1988. There were also numerous lawsuits, divorces, and a business manager who stole money from the band along the way.
When it came to their personal lives, the lyrics of Brian Wilson’s Don’t Worry Baby weren’t necessarily true: everything didn’t always turn out alright.
Now, even though it’s more than 60 years later, when I hear the music of the Beach Boys it makes me think of surf, sand, suntanned girls, and fast cars. Listening to their songs reminds me of how happy they made the listener feel, and how beautifully they harmonized on their many wonderful, wonderful songs.
It was the kind of music I didn’t think I’d get to hear performed live ever again.
Thankfully, I was wrong.
Recently I had the opportunity to see and hear Sail On, a Beach Boys tribute band, perform at the Griffin Auditorium. As I sat listening to the 30-song set of their renditions of some of the finest music ever recorded on American soil, I was surprised that not one member of the band - Mike, Matt, Wyatt, Paul, and Ben – had even been born yet when the Beach Boys were in their prime. Yet, I found it refreshing how they were all so obviously devoted to accurately recreating their music, down to every last intricate harmony and every last lick of the guitar.
A little more than two hours later and, after they finished performing Fun Fun Fun, their last song of the night, I left the auditorium with a newfound appreciation for the music of the Beach Boys - and feeling just a little bit sad about what music is now compared to the way it used to be.
Thankfully, there are people like the five young men in Sail On to keep the magical music of yesteryear alive.
For this night, Brian Wilson was absolutely right. Everything turned out alright.
There must be a song in there somewhere.
***
Sail On is scheduled to perform on August 5 at
Barnstormer’s Grill and Event Center in Williamson, Georgia.