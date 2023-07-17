Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

“It’s an iconic name and iconic base. We’re not going to let political correctness run amok in North Carolina. ...I also look forward to, as President, restoring the name of Fort Bragg.”- Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis

My late wife was descended from Georgia Confederate soldiers (and slaveowners). My three children were all born in Georgia. My eight grandchildren are all proud native Southerners. They are good people, very welcoming and warm, a common trait of Southerners. And I have been in the South for most of my life, including an 8-year stint as a GOP local office holder in a rural middle Georgia county. So, I understand Southern pride.