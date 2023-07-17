“It’s an iconic name and iconic base. We’re not going to let political correctness run amok in North Carolina. ...I also look forward to, as President, restoring the name of Fort Bragg.”- Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis
My late wife was descended from Georgia Confederate soldiers (and slaveowners). My three children were all born in Georgia. My eight grandchildren are all proud native Southerners. They are good people, very welcoming and warm, a common trait of Southerners. And I have been in the South for most of my life, including an 8-year stint as a GOP local office holder in a rural middle Georgia county. So, I understand Southern pride.
But the Biden administration is to be commended for recently changing the Fayetteville NC base’s name to Fort Liberty from Ft. Bragg. It was previously named for Confederate General Braxton Bragg, a slaveowner who lost numerous battles.
Three years ago, I wrote a column for the NC Fayetteville Observer regarding Fort Bragg, the largest military installation in America. I advocated for a name change, contrary to the position of then President Trump who tweeted he would never change the name. His contorted view, again summoning the demons of racism and white resentment, was that the name is a part of a-“Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom.”
However, the Civil War... fought in defense of the sin of human slavery... is not something for my fellow Southerners or anyone else to be proud of. And glorifying slavery by naming bases after its perpetrators does just exactly that.
We can close our eyes, choosing to ignore the cause of the war...slavery... as DeSantis advocates. Or we can choose to open them. Sometimes, “political correctness” just means accuracy...versus DeSantis’ misinformation designed to prey on white resentment and fears.
Further, DeSantis’ politically motivated inaccurate rhetoric is dangerous for US democracy. His words stir up pre-existing hate groups. In Georgia alone, there are 11 hate groups (white nationalists, etc.) and another 13 anti-government groups (Sovereign Citizens, etc.). Most of these groups are in the greater Atlanta area, with one headquarters close to Coweta County (https://www.splcenter.org/hate-map ).
However, I would hope that the majority of my fellow Southerners (including Coweta residents) are not proud of the glorification of the role of these Southern generals and politicians in the Civil War. The Civil War should not have been started by these Southern leaders, including the very racist generals and politicians that DeSantis wants glorified. Military bases, public memorials and streets should never be named for these people, fighting an unsuccessful and very bloody war to secede from the USA.
Our Southern children must be taught in their schools that the Civil War was not about “state’s rights”, whatever that means. Our past must be remembered accurately, including the real reason for the war-the immoral perpetuation of slavery in Southern states. That is why the war was fought, as stated by numerous states when they left the Union.
Further, there are numerous courthouse monuments throughout the South with statutes of Confederate icons, like Bragg. And, although the Civil War ended nearly two centuries ago, there are still hundreds of streets in our state and region named for these generals and disreputable politicos. To secure long-term national unity, these statues and plaques dedicated to the leaders of a war against the United States must be removed and streets renamed.
Commissioner Smith has a point. After 250 years isn’t it finally time to truly bring the American people together? All Americans of goodwill must condemn white supremacy, period. We Southerners must declare that those who defend bigotry are morally wrong. We must also condemn those saying that there is an alt-right (violent white nationalists) and an alt-left (anti-racist protesters)... and that they are both equally at fault, as Trump did in Charlottesville, VA.
Finally, as an American whose maternal grandparents were born in Avelino, Italy, I have always looked forward to seeing the first Italian American President. But I hope and believe that it will not be Governor DeSantis. And statements like the one above simply reinforce my position.