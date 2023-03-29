tures pittman

John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.

Jenna Pittman presented this research at the Georgia Political Science Association conference in Savannah in November of 2022, as a first-year student.

Last week, America has been anxious after former President Donald Trump announced he was about to be arrested, or indicted.

What kind of effect might some unprecedented action have upon the United States? Will the USA lose its freedoms in such a case, the result of an imperious government crackdown on anyone associated with Trump, or will such rights be lost in a coup by zealous Trump supporters hopped up on conspiracy theories about “the deep state?”