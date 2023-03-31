A gardener’s Lent: Last in a Series of 3 Lenten Reflections
I had a painting professor at SCAD who taught me an important lesson — beyond the concrete lessons of art, like composition, color (also handy for gardeners who are into landscape aesthetics) and the rules of perspective (not that there’s anything wrong with those).
I was having a tough time making up my mind about how to handle the subject matter of a painting I was working on. I was stuck. Afraid to choose. What if I made the wrong choice? Deadline looming, I was way behind, frozen solid in a blizzard of emotional snow and indecision.
He said to me, “Decisions take you forward.” My first thought was, “But what if I choose something that turns out to be a big mistake and the painting fails?” In other words, “What if I’m — gulp — WRONG?” And he told me, ”Don’t be afraid. Neither be foolhardy. Take action. Make the wisest decision you can, and then learn. You embrace your mistakes and fix them, or you paint another painting, a better one. And you keep going forward with every decision. Being stuck gets you nowhere. Right or wrong, decisions take you forward.”
So must we gardeners make decisions and reap the rewards or suffer the ramifications. Years ago I was beset with a gardening/landscaping problem, an ugly spot in the yard that needed attention, and I came to a decision — just one. How I came to that decision was through reflection, sacrifice and action. Ignoring it wasn’t helping. Denying it was no good, either. Swimming in fear that I’d never think of anything paralyzed me. And I had to sacrifice all that I was hanging on to in order to move on.
So one day I sat on the bench across from the ugly spot. I forced myself to be calm, still, quiet. I decided to give up judging the ugly spot and to let the scene be what it was. That was the first step, acceptance. I saw giving up judgment as a form of fasting, what we are often asked to consider doing during Lent. Fasting from judgment cleared the way in my thoughts, making room for more quiet contemplation and more creative possibilities. As long as I was preoccupied with, and full of what was wrong, there was no room for anything else. Once I accepted it for what it was, I was free to move forward.
I had no real plan yet, but I was inspired to go to the spot and take one action, to toss a few rocks into the center. I had faith that one act would either lead to enlightenment and resolution, or I would still have a big fat mess I would still not know what to do with and I’d have to possess the willingness to start over. Either way, I was committed to the process.
But it was the decision to give up the negative roadblock and do something that would lead the way to something else. Doing the footwork and letting inspiration come one act at a time allowed me to be with the process, feel it, honor it, slowly but surely. Faith in action, one step at a time. That whole process eventually gave birth to a full fledged creation. I made a cairn (a stone marker) in the middle of a rock garden.
Those of us who make decisions to observe Lent are faced with similar choices. Our act of faith is choosing what we will do, or give up, or add over our 40 days. Our faith in making a decision takes us forward, all the way through the darkest days of suffering and sacrifice by a beloved son, right on into the joy of Easter.
My church these days isn’t a brick-and-mortar building. Now, in spring it’s open spaces, green, verdant and full of music. It is my decision to worship here, kneeling and working on sweet, fertile ground as well as toiling on unforgiving, hard, red clay, in sacred communion with all things bright and beautiful, all creatures great and small, under a canopy of blooms and branches, and a choir of birds. The Lord God made them all.
This coming week is the darkest of Lent. From triumphant entry to the passion of betrayal, suffering and death, it doesn’t stop there. We have been on a long steadfast journey as witnesses. Easter and joy will come next week in the morning, and the lilies will bloom in houses of worship everywhere, even in my garden.
Longtime Newnan resident Susie Berta has many creative pursuits, including music, art, writing, cooking, gardening, entertaining and decorating. She is now pursuing her passion for writing and recently published her memoir, “The Veterinarian’s Wife.” She can be reached at susie.berta@gmail.com.