"The reason there's not a lot of transparency, simply put, [is] I think most companies don't have a good story here (water related risks)." - Kyle Myers, vice president, CyrusOne, data center company.
Environmental health issues are often swept under the rug until it is too late...especially when big money is involved. Coweta County residents need to be aware of local environmental problems before it is too late and there are negative consequences.
For example, examine the proposed construction of the QTS data center, near the Fayette County movie studios. This “under the radar” project quietly removes 615 acres of forest, replacing it with the largest data center in the world (i.e., lots of buildings with computers).
Per Niki Vanderslice, CEO of the Fayette County Development Authority, “Our goal is to partner on a project that has a positive ROI (return on investment) for our county.” But ROI is not the only criteria that should be considered. Benefits and costs must be evaluated, and it does not appear that this has occurred.
The unanswered questions are how-
“does this QTS data center benefit local citizens” and
“will the negative environmental issues affect quality of life”.
Data centers play a crucial role in powering our modern world. These massive buildings are filled with computers and storage systems, processing the vast amounts of data we generate daily.
Data centers are the backbone of our nation’s online activities, enabling us to access information, communicate, and share data effortlessly. They ensure our favorite websites, social media platforms, and online services are readily available, an essential aspect of our connected lives. And these data centers service the bitcoin craze, which many sources have likened to sophisticated gambling and has caused great demand for computer capacity.
But very few jobs are created by them. Only a hand full of positions are needed to maintain these computers.
Further, the extent of taxes paid to government is questionable. Local governments usually give tremendous tax breaks, partially cancelling projected tax revenues. No specific public information has been released regarding these key issues.
The data center will be a negative for the environment and for those living nearby. Centers consume substantial amounts of electricity to power and cool equipment. Their energy demand strains the local power grid and increases greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to climate change.
It is crucial for data center operators to prioritize sustainability by adopting energy-efficient technologies, implementing responsible waste management practices, and minimizing deforestation with the loss of biodiversity. Will Georgia Power be able to handle the increased load? Or will we see extended blackouts? What studies have been done but not released?
These facilities require substantial amounts of water for cooling purposes. High data center usage exacerbates water scarcity problems.
Another aspect to consider is the electronic waste generated by data centers. Equipment becomes outdated and needs to be replaced, leading to a significant amount of electronic waste. Proper recycling and disposal practices can mitigate waste impact, preventing hazardous materials from harming the environment. How will QTS be handling the recycling/disposal issue?
Data centers bring numerous benefits to our digital society. However, their energy consumption, water usage, and electronic waste pose environmental challenges.
In conclusion, Coweta County residents need to be aware that Newnan may be the next target for a Data Center... or a similar “under the radar project”... proposed through its own County Development Authority. If so, residents must know beforehand specifically what tax revenue this project will generate... after tax breaks. How many jobs are created? And what will be the negative effects on citizens? It is unacceptable to have large scale projects with so many unknowns.