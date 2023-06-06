Lawrence W. Reed

Lawrence W. Reed, a resident of Newnan, is president emeritus of the Foundation for Economic Education. His most recent book is “Was Jesus a Socialist?” He can be reached at lreed@fee.org.

Nearly 10,000 Americans lie buried at the American Cemetery in Normandy, France. Adorning each grave is a white cross or star of David facing the Atlantic from which they came on June 6, 1944.

It’s an awesome, moving sight one can never forget. I toured those hallowed battlefields in 2019. The experience was no less inspiring than on the first occasion when I visited some twenty years before. Yesterday marked the 79th anniversary of the fateful D-Day invasion for which we owe eternal gratitude to the men and women in those graves, and so many more.