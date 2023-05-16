The Three Cs of Customer Service are Caring, Cooperating and Communication.
Recently when I called customer service, I was connected to someone in the Philippines, and I could not understand squat. Neither could the customer service woman understand my “Southern English.”
There was a noise in the background which made it even more challenging for us to understand one another. It sounded like a rooster crowing. I asked her what the noise was that I kept hearing. She said, “Tandang er, uh rooster.”
Apparently, I had reached customer service at a farmhouse in the Philippines. It was 6 p.m. my time and 6 a.m. her time, and a rooster was announcing morning.
Customer service is especially important in restaurants also. The reason most folks go out to a restaurant is to relax, enjoy the food in a timely manner and walk away from the dirty dishes.
Mr. Wanderlust and I went to one of the chain restaurants on Bullsboro Drive in Newnan recently. It took about five minutes for someone to come seat us at one of the many vacant tables. There were only three tables occupied. Hmm, should have been a tipoff right there.
Shortly our waiter showed up with a basket of rolls and butter and placed them in front of us. Yum, they were steaming hot and smelled so good, but he disappeared without leaving us any utensils or napkins. I was sure he would return shortly with them, but he did not.
My stomach was growling, and the rolls were getting cold. I finally got up and told a waitress that I couldn’t find my waiter and that we needed some utensils. After a long duration, I began to wonder when she thought we might want them. By the time the utensils arrived, we were looking at stone-cold rolls.
Our invisible waiter finally showed up with our entrees. I asked him if he would mind putting the rolls in the microwave for about 20 seconds. He said he would be glad to. He disappeared again.
After waiting for another 10 to 15 minutes and watching my chicken alfredo congeal, I got up again and told a waitress to please bring us some rolls. Her reply was that the rolls were in the oven and not ready yet. I reiterated what had transpired and asked her to bring back the old cold rolls that they would be better than no rolls. She looked at me like I might be a domestic terrorist.
Back to the table I go with no rolls.
Our waiter finally came out and said that he just tossed our rolls, and he was going to bring us some fresh ones just as soon as they were done. Sigh! Now he was going to have to reheat my entree when the rolls were ready. I could see a pattern emerging. Mr. Wanderlust said to me, “Just eat something. I am missing the ball game.”
If that waiter was good at anything, it was disappearing. I am still wondering where he hid out.
I was on the other side of customer service when I had a shoe store back in the 1960s and ’70s. One day a woman came into my store with a scowl on her face and a shoe box in her hand. She didn't give me the chance to ask, "May I help you?"
No, she slammed the shoe box down on the counter and took out one of the shoes. The sole had come loose from the top of the shoe. By the shape of the shoe, it looked like she had put her size 9 foot into a size 8 shoe.
She proceeded to tell me that she had not worn the shoes but a few times, and she demanded a refund and continued ranting. I couldn't get a word in edgewise.
When she finally finished her soliloquy, I told her that we did not make shoes here in the store, but we would always make an exchange or give a refund for any faulty merchandise sold from our store. She was beginning to simmer down.
I then picked up the shoe box and turned it so that she could see the price tag which also showed the store's name where she bought the shoes. It was a department store on the main street. Not our shoes.
Fuming again, she yanked the shoes off the counter and hustled out the door without even a word of apology.
Instead of biting my tongue, I have learned to say what I mean and mean what I say but not say it mean.
