Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.

The Three Cs of Customer Service are Caring, Cooperating and Communication.

Recently when I called customer service, I was connected to someone in the Philippines, and I could not understand squat. Neither could the customer service woman understand my “Southern English.”