If folks who don’t share your worldview make you angry, here are a few dos and don’ts for your self-preservation and healing.
Don’t revisit kindergarten antics and stomp your foot and whine and throw a tantrum.
Defocus.
Get your hands on a hunk of clay (go to the arts and crafts store if, like most folks, you don’t happen to have a block of modeling clay in your house). Bring it home and smack it, multiple times, right down onto your counter and beat those air bubbles out. Do that several times. Wham! Blap! Smack! Feel the release already? Good.
Also possible: garden and dig; write and write; paint or draw; work on your jalopy on blocks in the yard; play the piano and compose a song; clean house; assess your chaotic collection of dusty books and create a clean, orderly bookshelf. Donate clothes. The list is endless. You pick.
Just create something. Anything.
If you’re a first-timer and even if you’re not, know there’s a good chance your first creative attempt will probably be something approximating awful. If not awful, then it falls into that ubiquitous report card category, “needs improvement.” Without judging it, accept it and then start over. Make or do something until you like it. Really, really like it. Admire it. Feel the love. Get lost in time. Focus on the clay or whatever your medium of choice may be, and pay attention to what you are creating.
Understand that as a potter, or a writer, or a painter, or gardener — or anybody — nothing you create can be perfect, and it need not be what you ultimately end up with, either. Don’t be a fatalist. Just don’t settle. Don’t tie what you’re creating to your self-esteem. Sure, your first attempt may suck at first, but know perfection is a myth, and comparing yourself to someone who is an expert at what you suck at is just foolish self-torture. The important thing is in the doing. Besides, working on something tactile engages your brain in a good way, keeps you busy and out of the bars.
Find the balance.
Stephen King says in his book “On Writing” that writers shouldn’t be so attached to everything they write that they see it as too precious to edit. “Kill your darlings,” he says, like only Stephen King can. He’s right, and it certainly keeps a writer busy! My publisher told me once, after I edited my book and revised and edited until the earth was flat and I kept finding annoying little errors in what I thought was a final copy, “A manuscript is never finished, just abandoned.” Kind of like this column I write every week. I work hard to write it, but at some point I have to call it “done.” You are now reading an abandoned column. Bless my heart. And yours.
Here’s another thought: how much fun would it be for an angry person to work in the testing department for Tuff Shed slamming doors all day? Headaches aside. Saves your doors at home, too.
You’ve probably heard the joke that if you play a country song backward, you get your job back, your girl comes home, your truck fixes itself and your AWOL dog returns. There’s one more magic result you probably haven’t heard so here it is: “And politicians get along.” Try it and let me know if it works.
Here’s another strategy. Take insults and compliments alike with a positive response, even when they're backhanded and snarky. Unsettle the bomb thrower when they expect to have hurt you. Create your result.
Example, from my personal vault:
— "I don't want to buy your book, I just want to know who does your hair.” Consider laughing. Then say this with a big smile, “Great, buy one and I'll tell you!”
— "Oh, I've seen this book. Aren't you a columnist for the newspaper?”
I reply, “Yes, I hope you are enjoying the column.”
They say, “No, because you're a liberal.”
Says I, smiling broadly, “Well I don't include politics in every column. So what really matters to me is that you enjoy the writing itself, and you think it's well-written.”
“Oh, yes, very well written,” they say, “so I think I'll buy your book.”
I reply, “Thank you. By the way, there’s no politics in the book. Except one little, tiny reference you can skip over if you want. You'll be fine. I really think you'd enjoy the book.”
I see her brighten. She hands me a copy, I sign the book and add, "With gratitude.” And I mean it.
— "You are despicable.” I once had someone say that to me. The old joke goes: “After a couple of months I have finally thought of what to say in response, and I think I have them on the ropes.” Actually, I have learned the hard way how to respond, and I have decided the best reply is no reply for that kind of assault. Once a fisherman has hooked his fish, there's no amount of conversation that fish can have with his captor that will change what's just transpired. Refuse to be hooked, then smile and say in your head, “Bless your pathetic heart; now get off my lawn.” Swim away. Far, far away. Leave ’em standing on the dock empty handed.
Then go create something. It works.