Letter to the Editor

I have lived in Newnan for 15 years and love it. But I have to say Coweta has some of the worst traffic lights I have ever seen.

I am a former U.S. Marine and have traveled around the world. Now, I started DoorDashing and most evenings through to early morning, it’s great. I’ve got the roads pretty much to myself. As you know, they have been working on the traffic lights on the Highway 34 bypass, and I think it’s to control the traffic coming into town. Great – everyone knows we need it, but not at night.