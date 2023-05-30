I have lived in Newnan for 15 years and love it. But I have to say Coweta has some of the worst traffic lights I have ever seen.
I am a former U.S. Marine and have traveled around the world. Now, I started DoorDashing and most evenings through to early morning, it’s great. I’ve got the roads pretty much to myself. As you know, they have been working on the traffic lights on the Highway 34 bypass, and I think it’s to control the traffic coming into town. Great – everyone knows we need it, but not at night.
Why can’t they turn off the cycling of all the lights at nighttime? Put the lights back on pressure or headlight sensors. I come up to the light, and it changes to red. I stop and wait. Not another car in sight, and I watch every light go from red to green to yellow back to red for the cross street, then the turn signals for my side go green, yellow, red … I wait my turn, but the light doesn’t turn green because the turn light on the other side is still green, and the through traffic light is green.
Then, finally, my light turns green, and I can finally cross Highway 70/Roscoe Road. As I come around the corner, I see the lights at 29 are green, but by the time I get there they change to red. And I have to repeat it all over again.
This happens at every light on the bypass, and the lights on Bullsboro, mostly by the interstate. I would understand years ago that the lights could only be set one way, but today, with the technology we have, I don’t see why they can’t.
Please – I am in need of your help, and probably there are more out there too. The lights are costing me more in gas from sitting at them, and people are going hungry longer than they should while waiting on me to arrive.
If you use DoorDash, remember that this is why your order is taking longer to get to you. Thank you.