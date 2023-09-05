“Those darn Democrats aren’t giving me my COLA; it’s just not enough.”- retired long time Newnan resident
I’m progressive on social issues, but conservative on fiscal policy. I have many good friends in Coweta County, both conservative and progressive. I like them all, regardless of their politics (and some are Coweta politicians).
On a recent phone call, one of the MAGA supporters told me that the Democrats were not giving him a large enough COLA (cost of living increase) to keep up with inflation. He’s completely correct that inflation is outpacing income for most Americans.
However, he is retired from the State of Georgia, not the feds. It’s not the Federal government which determines his retirement salary. It’s the state of Georgia’s General Assembly and Governor that determine state worker COLAs. Both are controlled by the GOP, NOT the Democrats. Governor Kemp is sitting on a $6 billion surplus but has decided not to push for an increase in retirement income for state workers. Instead, House Bill 162, was signed by Governor Kemp earlier this year and refunded taxes to qualified Georgians. Right or wrong, credit or blame, it is the GOP’s political actions that are responsible.
But when I mentioned this fact to him, he just ignored it... and continued to rail against those darn (he used another word) Democrats. Frankly, his refusal to consider facts versus emotion was not a surprise. People on both ends of the political spectrum are refusing to look at issues objectively, although the right has gone totally off the rails due to propaganda on social media, Fox and right-wing radio. As someone who gets information from both sides, it is clear to me that the bias and misinformation coming from the right far exceeds that coming from the left (although they have their share).
Inflation is another example of both sides having blinders on. Clearly, Biden and the Democrats over-stimulated the economy to pull out of the Trump era Covid created recession. Biden should have listened to Dr. Larry Summers, a respected moderate Democratic economist, rather some of the more left-wing folks. However, there were other factors at play.
The effects of the pandemic were world-wide. Plus, the Russian invasion has created chaos in the Ukraine, affecting food and oil prices internationally. The world has high inflation, not just the US. We are lower than the majority of developed nations, including most of the G20 nations (https://www.investopedia.com/inflation-rates-us-and-the-world-7369986 ). And inflation is now under control, at 3%.
Further, in 2017 when we had a roaring economy, the GOP controlled Congress and Trump pushed through a totally unneeded massive tax cut. Done solely to benefit the rich and corporations which got 83% of the money, this action created long term inflation. And ended up causing the national deficit to rise from $671 billion in Trump’s first year to over double that the next year (before Covid). Trump’s actions, including his incompetence in dealing with the pandemic, caused the deficit to rise by over $7 trillion during his term.
In conclusion, it is up to every Newnan resident to objectively evaluate the facts before making conclusions about policy matters. We cannot just react in a knee-jerk manner, supporting the party with which we have emotional ties.