"I don't like my words when I listen to it. They are accusatory and condescending, not fully thought out, and too easy to misconstrue."- singer Neil Young regarding his song “Southern Man”
On August 5th, Jason Aldean plays at the Lakewood Amphitheater not far from us. He is a controversial figure, much like Young in the 70s.
The song “Southern Man”, a great tune, was an angry 1970 anthem about the South by a Canadian who saw the horrors of Southern racism and black civil rights being trampled. As someone who lived through the 60s in Georgia, much of what Young said had merit. However, it could have been stated in a less hostile manner.
Lynyrd Skynyrd wrote “Sweet Home Alabama”, another fantastic song, as a response to Young. It metaphorically told Young to jump in a lake. But then, surprisingly, both sides decided to bury the hatchet and make peace. Which is what I hope happens with Aldean and his critics.
If you have not heard Jason Aldean’s country/rock anthem “Try That in a Small Town”, you should. It’s a great tune with catchy lyrics (some of which I disagree with) and an intoxicating melody. But when I listen to it, and read about the responses, I get the feeling that we are reliving the 70s.
In his song, Aldean praises small town life and slams urban activists. He says that small towns take care of their own. He also condemns urban violence and rioting, indicating that town folks are armed and willing to fight. The visuals accompanying the song reinforce his message, showing police fighting urban demonstrators. While Aldean does not state that the protesters are antifa types, it is implied. While race is not mentioned in the song or shown in the accompanying video, many have thought that it promotes racial stereotypes.
Aldean states that he has been misunderstood. In a tweet, Aldean states that his tune Try That in a Small Town- “refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences."
I will take him at his word. But the song was recorded in front of a Tennessee courthouse with racially dubious past and undoubtedly does exacerbate an already sharp division between urban and rural America.
When we look at other topics, like race, the divide is also clear. For example, 70% of big city residents support affirmative action versus only 44% of rural people.
Aldean may not have meant his song to be a peon to small town white grievance, but it does appear to be interpreted that way by both his supporters and detractors. I hope that Aldean strongly denounces bigotry and hatred in the days to come, recognizing that his song is being misinterpreted.