Jack Bernard

Jack Bernard ​was the first Director of Health Planning for the State of Georgia and then served as an executive with several healthcare firms. Jack is a local activist, previously serving on the Jasper County Board of Commissioners and Board of Health. He's now Chair of the Fayette County Board of Health.

 "I don't like my words when I listen to it. They are accusatory and condescending, not fully thought out, and too easy to misconstrue."- singer Neil Young regarding his song “Southern Man”

On August 5th, Jason Aldean plays at the Lakewood Amphitheater not far from us. He is a controversial figure, much like Young in the 70s.