Margaret Hudson Kilgore

Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com.

If you watched any of the Masters there are many things that you did NOT see. The Masters dress code for players and attendees is at the opposite end of the spectrum of what is comically depicted as "Walmart shoppers.”

All shirts worn by men must have a collar, which means no T-shirts. Shirts are not allowed to have any writing or logos unless it is a Masters-sanctioned logo. Khaki pants or mid-length shorts are permitted. Jeans of any style are not permitted on these hallowed grounds.