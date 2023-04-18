If you watched any of the Masters there are many things that you did NOT see. The Masters dress code for players and attendees is at the opposite end of the spectrum of what is comically depicted as "Walmart shoppers.”
All shirts worn by men must have a collar, which means no T-shirts. Shirts are not allowed to have any writing or logos unless it is a Masters-sanctioned logo. Khaki pants or mid-length shorts are permitted. Jeans of any style are not permitted on these hallowed grounds.
Women's attire is basically the same as men's attire, but they can opt for a dress or skirt of medium to longer length. Purses, backpacks or bags must measure 10-by-10-by-12 inches or smaller.
The course covers 100 acres (about half the total floor space of the Pentagon) so comfortable shoes are a must. They can be tennis shoes or sturdy sandals. If golf shoes are worn, metal spikes are a no-no.
Other things not allowed at the Masters:
– Weapons of any kind (regardless of permit)
– Radios, TVs, noise or music-producing devices
– Chairs or seats with pointed ends, folding armchairs or rigid chairs
– Flags, banners or signs
– Outside food or beverage, and coolers
– Ladders, periscopes or selfie sticks
– Cell phones, laptops, tablets, beepers and other electronic devices capable of transmitting photo/video.
I cannot think of another place where the dress code and rules are so strictly enforced.
I hated the days when I had to dress for a fancy affair or even church, where I was expected to show up with a hat on and holding – yes just holding – a pair of gloves. So casual dress is fine with me, but wearing your pajamas out in public is a bit too casual.
When I was in high school, there was a course in one of the business classes called "Dress for Success.” It is important to look your best when applying for a job. There is no second chance for a first impression. As a former business owner, I would ask myself when interviewing a person for a job, "Do I want this person to represent me and my company?"
The mega-churches all seem to have a "come as you are" dress code. They say that God does not care what you have on; it is what is in your heart that matters. They have a valid point.
I wonder if those same people that show up at church with ragged jeans and a T-shirt that has been crumpled up in the dryer for a few days would wear the same attire if invited to the Governor's Mansion for dinner.
I recently read an article about a young woman showing up for her court date in an athletic-type top and short shorts. It ticked Ipswich Magistrate Stuart Shearer off, and he asked her if she had just been for a run or at the gym and let time slip up on her.
She stared at him like he was speaking a foreign language. He then said, “Do you think it’s appropriate to come to court dressed as if you are going to the gym? This is a formal proceeding, and you are expected to dress appropriately.”
Rapists, murderers and child molesters are all dressed up in a suit and tie as they sit at the defendant's table in court. Why? They want to show class and favorably impress the judge and jury. They have a better chance of getting a “not guilty" if they do not dress like the rogues that they really are.
Dressing well is simply good manners. When standing in a room, your effect is the same as a chair's or sculpture's effect. You are a part of someone's view. It is a sign of respect to try to put on your best face and look as good as you can. (Paraphrased from fashion designer Tom Ford.)
Margaret Hudson Kilgore lives in Sharpsburg with her husband Gordon Kilgore (aka Mr. Wanderlust) and two furbabies, Miss Lulu Bichon and Miss Mia Maltese. Margaret can be reached at margaretkilgore160@gmail.com .